Late rally sparks Red Wolves past Rio women

RICHMOND, Ind. — Indiana University East used a 12-1 run which bridged the closing seconds of the third quarter and the opening minutes of the fourth quarter to spark a 73-63 win over the University of Rio Grande, Wednesday night, in River States Conference women’s basketball opener for both schools at Lingle Court.

Rio Grande, which lost for the second time in its last three outings, slipped to 7-2 overall and 0-1 in the RSC with the loss.

IU East, which posted a second straight victory, improved to 3-8 overall and 1-0 in league play with the win.

The Red Wolves found themselves staring at a six-point deficit after a jumper by Rio senior Jaida Carter gave the RedStorm a 50-44 advantange with 52.2 seconds left in the third quarter, but the hosts reeled off 12 of the next 13 points and grabbed a 56-51 lead of their own after a Libby Springmier layup with 6:26 remaining in the game.

It was a lead the Red Wolves would never relinquish.

Rio Grande closed the gap to two points on four occasions over the final 5-1/2 minutes, including 65-63 after a three-pointer by sophomore Chyna Chambers (Columbus, OH) with 1:00 left to play, but never managed to forge a tie or regain the lead.

IU East sealed the win by scoring the game’s final eight points. Aliyssa Neal, who scored all of her 10 points in the final period, went 6-for-8 at the free throw line during the stretch.

Rio Grande, which jumped to a 6-0 lead out of the gate before settling on a 33-32 halftime edge, shot a miserable 19.5 percent in the second half (8-for-41) and just 29.1 percent for the game (23-for-79).

Rio also went just 2-for-21 (9.5%) from three-ppoint range.

The RedStorm outrebounded the Red Wolves (48-45) and committed just 12 turnovers, but couldn’t overcome its poor shooting.

Carter led a quartet of double-digit scorers for Rio Grande with 18 points, while senior Jasmine Smith (Canal Winchester, OH) added 13 points and a game-high 11 rebounds despite being benched for the final 2:06 after receiving her second technical foul in three games.

Junior Sydney Holden (Wheelersburg, OH) netted 11 points in a losing cause and Chambers tallied 10 points.

Bailey Dreiman, who was averaging just 3.5 points per game entering the contest, had a career-high 18 points to lead IU East. She also finished with a game-high six assists.

Addie Brown added 16 points off the bench, while Neal completed the Red Wolves’ trio of double-digit scorers. Amanda Worland added 10 rebounds and six blocked shots to the winning effort.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday night when it hosts Ohio Christian University for a 6 p.m. tipoff at the Newt Oliver Arena.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

