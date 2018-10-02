Blue Devils turn back Chesapeake, 6-1

CENTENARY, Ohio — The first half told the story.

The Gallia Academy soccer team ended the first half of play leading a 4-1 in Monday night’s Ohio Valley Conference match against visiting Chesapeake, en route to 6-1 victory at Lester Field in Gallia County.

Chesapeake opened the scoring in the 30th minute when Jacob Martin’s shot beat GAHS goalkeeper Andrew Toler to take a 1-0 lead.

The Blue Devils tied the contest at 1-all when Justin Day scored in the 24th minute following an assist by Dalton Vanco.

Brody Wilt propelled GAHS to the lead with two goals in a span of 28 seconds, scoring at the 13:35 mark and 13:07 mark of the first half to push the hosts ahead at 3-1.

Pedro Moreno staked Gallia Academy to a 4-1 advantage with 8:44 left until intermission.

GAHS accounted for all of the scoring in the second half, as Tristen Posley extended the lead to 5-1 off an assist by Wilt in at the 23:27 mark. Moreno provided the Blue Devils with a 6-1 lead with 13:38 remaining in the match, as Posley provided the assist.

Toler was credited with two saves in the game, as the Blue Devils also claimed a 2-1 advantage in corner kicks. The visitors committed a total of three fouls in the match, while GAHS had 11.

The Blue Devils tied the Panthers 1-1 in their previous meeting on Aug. 21 in Chesapeake.

Next up for Gallia Academy, a home date with South Point on Thursday.

