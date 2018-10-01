Blue Angels split tri-match

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — You win some, you lose some.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team did both on Saturday in Pickaway County, defeating Chillicothe 2-0, but falling to host Logan Elm by a 2-0 count.

Against the Lady Cavaliers, Gallia Academy (15-3) allowed just three services points in the opening game and won 25-12. A trio of aces and 14 kills pushed the Blue Angels to a 25-18 win in the second game for the sweep of CHS.

In the win, Gallia Academy earned a 67.7 side-out percentage, to go with 28 kills and a hitting percentage of 41.0. Meanwhile, Chillicothe had a 41.7 side-out percentage, and a 10.9 hitting percentage, with 17 kills. The Blue Angels earned four aces and had a serve percentage of 89.6, while the Lady Cavs finished with two aces and a 93.5 serve percentage.

Ashton Webb had a pair of aces to lead GAHS, while Hunter Copley and Taylor Burnette each added one.

Webb — who had 11 of the team’s 25 digs — also led the Blue Angels at the net with 10 kills. Alex Barnes had seven kills for the victors, Maddie Wright added five kills and a block, while Maddy Petro came up with four kills and a block. Aubrey Unroe earned two kills in the win, while Peri Martin finished with a match-best 24 assists.

Against Logan Elm, the Blue Angels opened with four aces and 13 kills in the first game, but still fell by a 25-22 count. GAHS had a better side-out percentage than the Lady Braves in the second, but a quartet of serving errors proved costly, as LEHS claimed a 25-21 victory to seal the 2-0 win.

For the match, Logan Elm had an even 50 side-out percentage, while GAHS finished with a 42.9 side-out percentage. LEHS held a 16.1-to-13.4 edge in hitting percentage, even with the Blue Angels’ 28-to-16 advantage in kills. Gallia Academy earned five aces and a 86.4 serve percentage, while the Red and Black had three aces and a 95.9 serve percentage.

Webb again led GAHS with two aces, while Martin, Burnette and Barnes had one apiece.

Webb had a team-high 10 digs out of the team’s 37, while pounding down a match-best 17 kills.

Barnes had five kills in the setback, Petro had four kills and two blocks, while Wright had two kills and a block. Martin had a pair of blocks to go with 26 assists, while Unroe earned one block.

Gallia Academy returns to Ohio Valley Conference action at Ironton on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.