Blue Angels win sectional crown

JACKSON, Ohio — There’s no better place to back up a league title than the postseason.

The Gallia Academy and Meigs girls golf teams — who won the Ohio Valley Conference and Tri-Valley Conference respectively — both punched a second straight ticket to the district tournament at Friday’s Division II girls sectional at Franklin Valley Golf Club.

The Blue Angels made program history, winning the sectional tournament for the first time with a two-stroke, 418-to-420 victory over South Point in the play five, count four format.

With the top-3 teams and top-3 individuals who are not on a qualifying team advancing to the next round, Meigs and Fairland tied for third with matching totals of 431. The Lady Marauders claimed a victory on a tie-breaker, as the Lady Dragons didn’t have a fifth score.

The Lady Raiders posted a team score of 583 and finished ninth in their sectional debut.

The Blue Angels were led by senior Hunter Copley, who fired a 18-over par 91 for the third best round of the tournament. Next for the victors was junior Bailey Meadows with a 92, followed by senior Molly Fitzwater with a 116. Lilly Rees carded a 119 to cap off the team total, with Avery Minton providing a 122 for a potential tie-breaker.

MHS sophomores Caitlin Cotterill and Kylee Robinson led the Lady Marauders with rounds of 100 and 107 respectively. Lydia Edwards posted a 110 for the Maroon and Gold, Mikayla Radcliffe was next with a 114, while Shalynn Mitchell came in with a 117 for the tie-breaking victory.

River Valley’s lone senior, Chloe Gee, paced the Silver and Black with a 129, while the freshman trio of Erika Justus, Sophia Gee and Aislynn Bostic fired rounds of 149, 152 and 153 respectively for RVHS.

Fairland junior Hanna Shrout was match medalist with a 5-over par 78, eight strokes ahead of runner-up Ashley Offenberger, a senior from Waterford. Also advancing to the district is Warren junior Hannah Jankauskas, who won a tie-breaker after being one of three players to finish with a 96.

The district tournament is slated for Tuesday at Pickaway Country Club in Circleville.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Division II girls sectional tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Club.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

