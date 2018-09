The Ohio football team ended its two-game skid in a big way on Saturday afternoon at Peden Stadium in Athens, as the Bobcats posted 664 yards of total offense on their way to a 58-42 non-conference guest Massachusetts. Ohio improves to 2-2 on the year and held its guests to 41 yards on the ground. Details of the Bobcats win over UMass will be available in the Tuesday print editions of the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

