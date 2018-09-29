Rockets soar past River Valley, 20-0

BIDWELL, Ohio — Hardly a celebratory Homecoming.

The River Valley football team mustered only six first downs and 98 yards of total offense on Friday night during a 20-0 setback to visiting Wellston in a Week 6 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest in Gallia County.

The Raiders (0-6, 0-3 TVC Ohio) finished the night plus-1 in turnover differential, but the hosts managed only 2½ yards per rush and 30 yards through the air en route to being shut out for the third time this fall.

The Golden Rockets (3-3, 2-0), on the other hand, won their second straight decision with a punishing ground attack that generated 271 of the team’s 279 yards of total offense.

WHS took an 8-0 lead early in the first quarter as Jonathon Garvey scored on a 3-yard run, then Rylan Molihan successfully added a 2-point conversion run at the 7:49 mark.

Molihan increased the lead to 14 points with a 2-yard run with 1:03 remaining in the half, then Nick Davis completed the scoring with a 3-yard scamper with 4:15 left in the third period for a 20-0 advantage.

The Golden Rockets — which has now won two straight in the head-to-head series — last won at RVHS back in 2014 during a 33-32 overtime triumph. It is also the first time that Wellston has shut River Valley out on the scoreboard since a 58-0 decision during the 2001 campaign.

The Blue and Gold claimed a 20-6 edge in first downs and were also penalized six times for 35 yards, while the hosts were flagged only once for five yards.

Dylan Lemley led River Valley with 34 rushing yards on 14 carries and was also 5-of-7 passing for 30 yards, which included one interception.

Trevor Simpson was next with six carries for 16 yards, while Cole Young added nine yards on two totes. Jared Reese led the wideouts with two catches for 19 yards.

Molihan paced WHS with 166 rushing yards on 17 attempts, with Garvin adding 54 yards on 15 tries. R.J. Kemp was 1-of-5 passing for eight yards, with the lone completion going to Molihan.

The Raiders return to action on Friday when they travel to Albany for a Week 7 TVC Ohio contest against Alexander. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

