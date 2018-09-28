Posted on by

Herd heads to WKU for C-USA opener


Marshall opens Conference USA play on Saturday when the Thundering Herd travel to Bowling Green (KY) to face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at L.T. Smith Stadium. Marshall (2-1) — coming off a 37-20 loss to N.C. State — looks to rebound against a WKU (1-3) squad that picked up its first win last week against Ball State by a 28-20 margin. The Hilltoppers also lost to Wisconsin (34-3), Maine (31-28) and Louisville (20-17) in the first three weeks of the season. MU snapped a three-game losing skid to Western Kentucky last year with a 30-23 decision last season at Edwards Stadium in Huntington. Marshall’s last win at Bowling Green came in 1950 by a 47-13 margin. The Herd leads the all-time series with WKU by a narrow 5-4 margin. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

