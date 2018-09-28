Alexander sweeps Meigs

ALBANY, Ohio — Another rough night for the Maroon and Gold.

The Meigs volleyball team fell to Alexander in three games for a second time this season in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play on Thursday inside in Athens County.

The setback for the Lady Marauders (4-14, 1-7 TVC Ohio) provided a season sweep for the Lady Spartans having previously defeated the Maroon and Gold on Sept. 4 in Rocksprings.

In the opening game, AHS jumped to a 8-2 advantage, but a 10-8 scoring run by Meigs narrowed the margin to 16-12. Alexander, however, outscored the visitors 9-2 en route to a 25-14 triumph.

In the second set, the hosts charged to a 9-4 lead, before outscoring the Lady Marauders 16-14 to take a 25-18 win.

The third game heavily favored the Lady Spartans, as they jumped to a 15-8 advantage, before closing on a 10-0 scoring run to earn a 25-8 win and 3-0 match victory.

The Lady Marauders service attack was led by Maci Hood with eight points, including one ace, as Mallory Hawley finished with five service points, including three aces. Kylee Mitch followed with three points, while Maddie Fields closed out the Meigs services attack with two points.

The Lady Spartans service attack was led by Erin Scurlock with 17 points, while Brooke Casto was next with nine service points. Jenna Houpt followed with seven points, as Karsyn Raines was next with five points.

Jadyn Mace and Halie Miller posted three points apiece, respectively, to close out the Alexander service attack.

Up next for the Lady Marauders a home match with Athens on Tuesday.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

