Late goal lifts UC past Rio women

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande women’s soccer stared the possibility of a signature win right in the face on Saturday night.

But in the closing moments, the RedStorm blinked and the opportunity went by the wayside.

Sabrina Glasgow scored her second goal of the night with just under four minutes left to play, lifting the University of the Cumberlands to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Rio Grande in non-conference action at Evan E. Davis Field.

The Patriots, a former regular foe of the RedStorm during the days when both teams were members of the Mid-South Conference, improved to 9-1 overall with the win.

Rio Grande slipped to 3-4-1 with the loss.

The RedStorm were outshot 28-9 overall, but the gap closed to a much more respectable 13-7 in shots on frame and head coach Tony Daniels’ club played UC – which is receiving votes in the NAIA Top 25 coaches’ poll – tight for most of the night.

The Patriots took a 1-0 lead with 3:50 remaining before halftime when Glasgow headed in a corner kick by Alanna Skinner.

Rio Grande knotted the score at 1-1, though, just 2:26 into the second stanza when senior Rachel Haddad (Gallipolis, OH) booted a nifty crossing pass from the right side by sophomore Payten Davis (Chillicothe, OH) off of the crossbar and across the goal line.

That’s how things stayed until Glasgow’s eventual game-winning marker, which she gathered in off a pass from teammate Jody LeMaster and poked past Rio senior goal keeper Kelsie Lee (West Chester, OH), who had come off her line in an attempt to beat Glasgow to the ball, leaving an open net.

Lee played well in a losing cause, collecting 11 saves.

Christie Funk had six saves in goal for the Patriots.

Rio Grande will look to rebound when it opens a two-game, River States Conference weekend road swing against Point Park University on Thursday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

