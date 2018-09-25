RedStorm fares well at Forgey CC Invite

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Kameron Carpenter posted a fourth place finish to lead the University of Rio Grande in Saturday’s 48th Annual Patty Forgey Cross Country Invitational at the Rio Grande Cross Country Course.

Carpenter, a senior from Newark, Ohio, completed the 8K course in a time of 28:20 to lead the RedStorm’s six-runner team.

Each of the other five Rio runners finished in the top 16, allowing veteran head coach Bob Willey’s squad to place second in the team competition.

Also representing the RedStorm was sophomore Mohamed Farah (Columbus, OH), who placed 10th in a time of 29:09; freshman Collin Doughty (Dayton, OH), who placed 11th after crossing the finish line in 29:22; junior River Spicer (West Milton, OH), who placed 12th in 29:31; and sophomore Dean Freitag (Magnolia, OH), who placed 16th with a time of 30:26.

Ohio Dominican University’s Alex Serna took top honors among the 44-runner field with a time of 27:20.

Ohio Valley University won the team championship with 38 points, while Rio Grande was second (44 pts.) and Ohio Dominican finished third (56 pts.).

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday at the All-Ohio Championship hosted by the University of Akron.

Woodrow Wilson (WV) took team honors in the boys’ high school division with four of the top 14 finishers. The Flying Eagles finished with 59 points, while Rock Hill (OH) was second with 83 points and Trimble (OH) was third with 94 points.

Woodrow Wilson’s Chris Barbera had the top individual finish for the second straight year, completing the 5K course ahead of 201 other competitors in a time of 16:44.

In the boys’ middle school division, Barboursville (WV) won the title with all seven of its runners finishing in the top 21 and 49 points. Belpre (OH) was second with 54 points and Nelsonville-York (OH) finished third with 110 points.

Turner Markko of Unioto (OH) finished first individually with a time of 11:16 on the 3K course.

Williams wins women’s race

University of Rio Grande senior Lucy Williams captured the women’s college individual championship in Saturday’s 48th Annual Patty Forgey Cross Country Invitational at the Rio Grande Cross Country Course.

Williams, a native of Athens, Ohio, completed the 5k course in 19:24, bettering runner-up Lily Parsons of Ohio Valley University in the 30-runner field by almost five seconds.

Rio Grande also got a fourth-place showing from freshman Abalena Sullivan (Chillicothe, OH), who finished in a time of 21:30.

The RedStorm failed to defend their team championship in the event, though, because they ran just four runners – one less than needed to qualify for team scoring.

Alice Lloyd College and Ohio Dominican tied for the top spot in the team competition with 42 points, but the Eagles were crowned champions based on their better overall time (1:54:24.92 to 1:54:35.01). Ohio Valley University was third with 45 points.

Rio’s other competitors included Kelsey Miller, who placed 10th in a time of 22:40 and Taylor Grubb, who was 21st after crossing in 25:36.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday at the All-Ohio Championship hosted by the University of Akron.

Caldwell (OH) took team honors in the girls’ high school division with 67 points, edging out Fairland (OH) by one point. Woodrow Wilson (WV) was third with 96 points.

Jenny Seas of Peebles had the top individual finish, completing the 5K course in a time of 18:56.

Caldwell also took the crown in the girls’ middle school division with four of the top seven finishers and 43 points. Warren was second with 84 points, while Barboursville (WV) was right behind in third with 86 points.

Teagan Secrest, a seventh-grader from Caldwell, placed first individually with a time of 13:07 on the 3K course.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

