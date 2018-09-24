Blue Angels sweep Ironton SJ, 3-1

CENTENARY, Ohio — Back in the saddle.

After having its program-best five-game winning streak come to an end, the Gallia Academy girls soccer team rebounded nicely on Saturday with a 3-1 decision over visiting Ironton Saint Joseph in a non-conference matchup at Lester Field.

The Blue Angels (9-2-0) — who fell 4-0 at Alexander on Thursday — built a 3-0 lead at the intermission, but the hosts needed a little time to get their offensive fire power warmed up.

Preslee Reed gave GAHS a 1-0 advantage in the 23rd minute after burying an unassisted shot into the back of the net.

The Blue and White extended their lead to two in the 33rd minute as Kyrsten Sanders found the back of the net on an unassisted try, then Reed tacked on another unassisted goal in the 36th minute for a 3-0 advantage.

The Lady Flyers — who were outshot 11-6 in the opening half — finally broke into the scoring column in the 75th minute as Bella Whaley netted an unassisted shot, wrapping up the 3-1 outcome.

The Blue Angels secured a 17-10 advantage in shots in goal, with Alexis Nickels recording nine saves in the triumph.

GAHS also claimed a season sweep of ISJHS after posting a 4-1 decision in Ironton back on Aug. 25.

Gallia Academy returns to action Thursday when it hosts Chesapeake in an OVC contest at 5:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.