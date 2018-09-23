Blue Angels go 1-2 at Circleville Invite

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — You can’t win them all.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team suffered its first two setbacks of the season on Saturday at the Circleville Invitational, as the Blue Angels defeated Miami Trace, but then fell to Bishop Hartley and the host Lady Tigers.

In the opening match, the Blue Angels (12-2) defeated MTHS in consecutive games by counts of 25-16 and 25-13. The victory was Gallia Academy’s 18th in a row in the regular season.

GAHS posted a 63.3 side-out percentage and held the Lady Panthers to a 36.0 side-out percentage. The Blue Angels had a serve percentage of 92.0 and pounded out 11 aces, while earning a hitting percentage of 20, to go with 28 kills.

Alex Barnes led the Gallia Academy service attack with a trio of aces. Ashton Webb earned two aces in the win, while Peri Martin picked up one.

Webb led the Blue and White at the net with 13 kills, followed by Barnes with nine. Maddy Petro had three kills and three blocks, Martin earned two kills, two blocks and a match-best 24 assists, while Aubrey Unroe earned one kill and one block.

Barnes, Hunter Copley, and Taylor Burnette led the Blue Angel defense, with each recording seven of the team’s 29 digs.

Against Bishop Hartley, the Blue Angels dropped the first game by a 25-12 count, ending their streak of 42 consecutive game wins in the regular season. The Lady Hawks edged GAHS by a 25-22 count in the second game to take the match and give the Blue Angels their first loss of the year.

In the setback GAHS had a 42.9 side-out percentage, and gave up a 62.9 side-out percentage. The Blue and White earned seven aces and a serve percentage of 85.7, while picking up a dozen kills for a hitting percentage of zero.

Burnette had a team-best four aces, followed by Copley with two and Webb with one.

At the net, Webb had seven kills and a block, Barnes added three kills, while Maddie Wright earned two kills and two blocks. Martin had a pair of blocks and a team-best 11 assists, while Petro and Unroe earned a block apiece. Barnes came up with seven of the team’s 19 digs.

Against the host Lady Tigers, Gallia Academy dropped the first game by a 25-18 count, but battled back to win the second by a 26-24 tally. However, Circleville took a 25-19 victory in the deciding third game.

GAHS finished with a 49.3 side-out percentage, while CHS earned a side-out percentage of 58.7. The Blue Angels had five aces and a 92.1 serve percentage, to go with 40 kills and a 9.3 hitting percentage.

Martin earned a team-best two aces, while Burnette, Barnes and Wright each had one.

Webb again led the way with 14 kills and a block. Barnes was next with 11 kills, Wright chipped in with five kills and a block, while Unroe and Petro earned four and three kills respectively. Martin had a pair of kills and a team-high 37 assists, while Barnes recorded 15 of the team’s 52 digs.

Gallia Academy will get back to work in the Ohio Valley Conference at Coal Grove on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.