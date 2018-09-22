Week 5 Prep Football Scores

WEST VIRGINIA
Bluefield 60, Tazewell, Va. 18
Bridgeport 41, Robert C. Byrd 35
Cameron 46, Madonna 0
Capital 20, Cabell Midland 7
Chapmanville 48, Scott 14
Clarke County, Va. 45, Washington 8
Clay County 19, Liberty Raleigh 0
Clear Spring, Md. 54, Berkeley Springs 27
Doddridge County 41, Ritchie County 12
E. Liverpool, Ohio 47, Oak Glen 21
Fairmont Senior 50, University 7
Frankfort 14, Northern Garrett, Md. 6
Grafton 39, Liberty Harrison 7
Greenbrier East 32, Buckhannon-Upshur 6
Hedgesville 45, James Wood, Va. 20
Hurley, Va. 26, Montcalm 6
Hurricane 14, Woodrow Wilson 6
Independence 48, Westside 12
James Monroe 54, Wyoming East 13
Keyser 31, Jefferson 24
Lewis County 34, Preston 0
Magnolia 28, New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 6
Man 20, River View 14
Martinsburg 42, Academy Park, Pa. 20
Midland Trail 41, Valley Fayette 8
Moorefield 46, South Harrison 7
Morgantown 31, Linsly 28, OT
Mount View 53, Webster County 6
Mountain Ridge, Md. 62, Hampshire 13
Musselman 61, Princeton 28
Nicholas County 47, Oak Hill 26
North Marion 28, Elkins 7
Paden City 42, Hundred 12
Parkersburg 41, Marietta, Ohio 28
Parkersburg Catholic 44, Gilmer County 7
Parkersburg South 35, John Marshall 7
Poca 45, Mingo Central 27
Pocahontas County 43, Richwood 16
Point Pleasant 41, Pikeville, Ky. 34
Ripley 42, Brooke 14
Riverside 43, St. Albans 0
Roane County 40, Braxton County 14
Sherman 28, Ravenswood 3
Sissonville 42, Herbert Hoover 21
South Hagerstown, Md. 47, Spring Mills 17
Spring Valley 62, George Washington 21
St. Marys 42, Calhoun County 24
Summers County 19, Greenbrier West 14
Tolsia 44, Tug Valley 36
Tucker County 10, Philip Barbour 0
Tygarts Valley 51, Clay-Battelle 10
Tyler Consolidated 63, Wirt County 6
Valley Wetzel 32, Beallsville, Ohio 12
Van 35, Hannan 8
Wayne 48, Nitro 12
Wheeling Central 33, Fayetteville 0
Wheeling Park 56, Cambridge, Ohio 29
Williamstown 66, Buffalo 13
Winfield 64, Logan 32
Stewart Federal Hocking, Ohio vs. Wahama, ppd. to Sep 24th.
OHIO
Akr. Buchtel 49, Akr. North 0
Akr. Coventry 21, Mogadore Field 17
Akr. East 39, Mentor Lake Cath. 14
Akr. Hoban 35, Akr. SVSM 3
Akr. Manchester 38, Wooster Triway 20
Alliance Marlington 7, Carrollton 6
Amanda-Clearcreek 45, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6
Amherst Steele 45, Berea-Midpark 38
Ashland 41, Mt. Vernon 13
Ashland Mapleton 21, Ashland Crestview 16
Ashtabula St. John 51, Andover Pymatuning Valley 16
Ashville Teays Valley 54, Circleville Logan Elm 0
Athens 42, McArthur Vinton County 13
Aurora 34, Kent Roosevelt 6
Austintown Fitch 13, Youngs. East 0
Avon 49, Grafton Midview 6
Avon Lake 49, Lakewood 0
Bainbridge Paint Valley 58, Chillicothe Huntington 24
Barberton 31, Copley 14
Batavia 42, Fayetteville-Perry 8
Bay Village Bay 17, Parma Hts. Holy Name 14
Beaver Eastern 28, McDermott Scioto NW 7
Bellbrook 21, Franklin 17
Bellefontaine 14, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 6
Bellevue 20, Tol. Start 13
Bellville Clear Fork 44, Delaware Buckeye Valley 0
Belmont Union Local 19, Vincent Warren 13
Beloit W. Branch 28, Minerva 0
Belpre 55, Racine Southern 41
Berlin Center Western Reserve 42, Mineral Ridge 0
Beverly Ft. Frye 53, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 0
Bloom-Carroll 31, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 20
Bridgeport 40, Bowerston Conotton Valley 14
Brookville 42, Carlisle 2
Bryan 14, Wauseon 7
Bucyrus Wynford 14, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 7
Caledonia River Valley 24, Galion 7
Can. McKinley 40, N. Can. Hoover 21
Canal Winchester 28, Grove City 13
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 38, Zanesville Rosecrans 0
Canfield 17, Struthers 0
Canfield S. Range 42, Brookfield 19
Carey 42, Bucyrus 14
Castalia Margaretta 22, Willard 20
Celina 42, Ottawa-Glandorf 24
Chagrin Falls Kenston 51, Lyndhurst Brush 28
Chardon 34, Mayfield 17
Chardon NDCL 35, Bedford 0
Chesapeake 35, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 28
Chillicothe 7, Logan 6, OT
Chillicothe Unioto 21, Chillicothe Zane Trace 0
Cin. Aiken 30, Cin. Shroder 6
Cin. Anderson 47, Cin. Withrow 12
Cin. Colerain 45, Cin. Sycamore 0
Cin. Country Day 28, Hamilton New Miami 20
Cin. Deer Park 23, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 20
Cin. Indian Hill 44, Reading 28
Cin. La Salle 52, Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario 6
Cin. Madeira 28, Cin. Mariemont 14
Cin. Moeller 19, Cin. St. Xavier 14
Cin. Mt. Healthy 28, Hamilton Ross 14
Cin. Princeton 32, Middletown 29
Cin. Purcell Marian 21, Cin. McNicholas 13
Cin. Taft 55, Cin. Hughes 0
Cin. West Clermont 14, Cin. Walnut Hills 9
Cin. Western Hills 36, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0
Cin. Winton Woods 59, Cin. NW 7
Cin. Wyoming 62, Cin. Finneytown 0
Clarkson North, Ontario 38, Lorain 28
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 34, Cols. Hartley 31
Cle. Benedictine 17, Cols. Watterson 14
Cle. Glenville 45, Cle. E. Tech 0
Cle. Hay 19, Cle. Collinwood 6
Cle. Hts. 51, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 14
Cle. John Marshall 37, Cle. Lincoln W. 0
Cle. Rhodes 42, Cle. JFK 0
Clyde 7, Port Clinton 0
Coldwater 35, Ft. Recovery 31
Collins Western Reserve 42, New London 7
Cols. Beechcroft 15, Cols. East 12
Cols. Briggs 38, Cols. South 24
Cols. Centennial 51, Lucas 36
Cols. Eastmoor 26, Cols. Walnut Ridge 20
Cols. Grandview Hts. 35, Cols. Bexley 13
Cols. Independence 56, Cols. Africentric 0
Cols. Marion-Franklin 47, Cols. West 0
Cols. Northland 54, Cols. Mifflin 12
Cols. Ready 35, Baltimore Liberty Union 7
Cols. Whetstone 36, Cols. Linden McKinley 0
Columbiana 20, Hanoverton United 14, OT
Columbiana Crestview 21, E. Cle. Shaw 12
Columbus Grove 33, Convoy Crestview 20
Cory-Rawson 55, Arcadia 12
Cov. Catholic, Ky. 35, Cols. DeSales 14
Covington 24, Arcanum 6
Crestline 59, Gates Mills Hawken 7
Creston Norwayne 36, Smithville 3
Crooksville 22, McConnelsville Morgan 14
Cuyahoga Falls 44, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 31
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 41, Canal Fulton Northwest 24
Cuyahoga Hts. 42, Burton Berkshire 26
Day. Chaminade Julienne 61, Day. Carroll 30
Day. Christian 41, Day. Jefferson 0
Day. Meadowdale 20, Day. Ponitz Tech. 18
Day. Northridge 41, New Lebanon Dixie 0
Day. Oakwood 40, Eaton 12
Defiance 28, Lima Bath 7
Defiance Tinora 7, Defiance Ayersville 6
Dola Hardin Northern 34, DeGraff Riverside 33
Dover 42, Tallmadge 8
Doylestown Chippewa 53, Dalton 24
Dresden Tri-Valley 28, Philo 14
Dublin Coffman 31, Pickerington N. 28
Dublin Scioto 45, Delaware Hayes 31
E. Can. 18, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 17
E. Liverpool 47, Oak Glen, W.Va. 21
E. Palestine 39, Wellsville 7
Eastlake N. 37, Willoughby S. 29
Edgerton 62, Sherwood Fairview 29
Edon 42, Montpelier 20
Euclid 55, Elyria 0
Fairfield 41, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 27
Fairview 35, Oberlin Firelands 6
Findlay 28, Tol. St. Francis 21
Findlay Liberty-Benton 49, N. Baltimore 10
Fostoria 38, Elmore Woodmore 0
Frankfort Adena 28, Williamsport Westfall 13
Franklin Furnace Green 22, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 15
Fredericktown 39, Mt. Gilead 8
Ft. Loramie 37, Ansonia 10
Gahanna Lincoln 14, Westerville Cent. 13
Galion Northmor 35, Danville 7
Gallipolis Gallia 34, Portsmouth 7
Garfield Hts. 19, Parma Padua 0
Garrettsville Garfield 40, Windham 12
Geneva 16, Chesterland W. Geauga 8
Genoa Area 34, Tontogany Otsego 14
Germantown Valley View 21, Monroe 0
Gibsonburg 51, Lakeside Danbury 0
Girard 56, Jefferson Area 6
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 50, Lore City Buckeye Trail 6
Goshen 32, Blanchester 13
Granville 40, Utica 0
Green 27, Can. Glenoak 10
Greenville 35, W. Carrollton 34, OT
Greenwich S. Cent. 33, Monroeville 20
Grove City Cent. Crossing 30, Newark 0
Hamilton Badin 42, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 35, OT
Hamler Patrick Henry 28, Archbold 14
Hannibal River 32, Caldwell 8
Harrod Allen E. 50, Delphos Jefferson 6
Haviland Wayne Trace 52, Antwerp 36
Heath 31, Hebron Lakewood 0
Hicksville 51, Holgate 22
Hilliard Bradley 52, Thomas Worthington 15
Hilliard Darby 14, Dublin Jerome 7
Hillsboro 29, Batavia Clermont NE 7
Holland Springfield 42, Sylvania Northview 12
Howard E. Knox 47, Cardington-Lincoln 17
Hubbard 42, Warren Howland 7
Huber Hts. Wayne 49, Clayton Northmont 20
Huron 31, Tol. Scott 14
Independence 35, Fairport Harbor Harding 14
Ironton 62, S. Point 13
Jamestown Greeneview 35, Spring. NE 0
Jeromesville Hillsdale 35, Rittman 14
Johnstown-Monroe 38, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 7
Kansas Lakota 36, Sandusky St. Mary 35, 2OT
Kettering Alter 45, Middletown Fenwick 20
Kettering Fairmont 42, Beavercreek 0
Kings Mills Kings 37, Cin. Turpin 34
Kirtland 13, Richmond Hts. 0
Kirtland def. Richmond Hts., forfeit
LaGrange Keystone 47, Brooklyn 6
Lancaster 29, Cols. Upper Arlington 28
Leavittsburg LaBrae 61, Warren Champion 7
Leipsic 34, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 13
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 41, Galloway Westland 12
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 48, Bradford 0
Liberty Center 51, Delta 7
Lima Cent. Cath. 36, Tol. Rogers 6
Lima Perry 38, Waynesfield-Goshen 0
London 81, Circleville 7
Lorain Clearview 44, Sheffield Brookside 7
Loudonville 28, Navarre Fairless 7
Lowellville 22, Atwater Waterloo 6
Lucasville Valley 48, Fairview, Ky. 14
Macedonia Nordonia 33, Hudson 20
Magnolia Sandy Valley 42, Uhrichsville Claymont 8
Magnolia, W.Va. 28, New Matamoras Frontier 6
Mantua Crestwood 32, Louisville Aquinas 0
Maple Hts. 38, Mansfield Sr. 14
Maria Stein Marion Local 44, Anna 20
Marion Pleasant 34, Marion Harding 0
Martins Ferry 55, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 26
Marysville 45, Sunbury Big Walnut 17
Mason 34, Hamilton 21
Massillon Jackson 31, Uniontown Lake 17
Massillon Perry 29, Louisville 12
Massillon Washington 42, Akr. Firestone 0
McComb 39, Arlington 12
McDonald 20, New Middletown Spring. 17
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 44, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 6
Mechanicsburg 41, London Madison Plains 0
Medina Buckeye 38, Columbia Station Columbia 35
Medina Highland 35, Richfield Revere 14
Mentor 35, Brunswick 0
Metamora Evergreen 40, Swanton 20
Miami Valley Christian Academy 41, Lockland 0
Miamisburg 31, Troy 14
Middletown Madison Senior 34, Milton-Union 0
Milford 71, Loveland 21
Milford Center Fairbanks 62, S. Charleston SE 7
Millbury Lake 26, Bloomdale Elmwood 0
Millersburg W. Holmes 68, Mansfield Madison 13
Minford 34, Williamsburg 0
Minster 62, Rockford Parkway 35
Mogadore 35, Byesville Meadowbrook 32
Morral Ridgedale 6, Fairfield Christian 0
Morrow Little Miami 48, Oxford Talawanda 16
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 49, Vanlue 7
Mt. Orab Western Brown 49, Bethel-Tate 23
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 47, Sebring McKinley 0
N. Lewisburg Triad 35, Cedarville 34
Napoleon 27, Maumee 7
New Albany 30, Lewis Center Olentangy 18
New Carlisle Tecumseh 35, Urbana 32
New Concord John Glenn 34, Zanesville Maysville 7
New Lexington 32, Coshocton 29
New Paris National Trail 45, New Madison Tri-Village 8
New Philadelphia 38, Can. Cent. Cath. 21
New Richmond 24, Norwood 14
Newark Licking Valley 56, Johnstown Northridge 8
Newton Falls 29, Newbury 14
Niles McKinley 48, Cortland Lakeview 7
Northwood 75, Stryker 3
Norton 39, Lodi Cloverleaf 21
Norwalk 49, Shelby 0
Norwalk St. Paul 28, Plymouth 0
Oak Harbor 33, Sandusky Perkins 7
Oak Hill 40, Portsmouth Notre Dame 7
Olmsted Falls 46, N. Ridgeville 14
Orange 61, Painesville Harvey 26
Oregon Stritch 38, Tol. Christian 6
Orrville 35, Massillon Tuslaw 0
Orwell Grand Valley 36, Southington Chalker 0
Painesville Riverside 28, Madison 13
Pandora-Gilboa 42, Van Buren 0
Parkersburg, W.Va. 41, Marietta 28
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 31, Elyria Cath. 13
Parma Normandy 12, Parma 7
Pataskala Licking Hts. 28, Newark Cath. 21
Paulding 28, Bluffton 17
Peninsula Woodridge 49, Streetsboro 28
Perry 55, Beachwood 21
Perrysburg 21, Sylvania Southview 0
Pickerington Cent. 17, Hilliard Davidson 14, OT
Plain City Jonathan Alder 42, Lewistown Indian Lake 7
Poland Seminary 19, Alliance 0
Pomeroy Meigs 42, Bidwell River Valley 21
Portsmouth Sciotoville 39, Manchester 6
Powell Olentangy Liberty 30, Groveport-Madison 0
Proctorville Fairland 42, Ironton Rock Hill 35
Raceland, Ky. 27, Portsmouth W. 15
Ravenna 35, Akr. Springfield 12
Ravenna SE 40, Ashtabula Edgewood 6
Reedsville Eastern 14, Crown City S. Gallia 13
Reynoldsburg 28, Westerville S. 0
Richmond Edison 14, Lisbon Beaver 7
Richwood N. Union 47, Ontario 14
Rocky River 46, Ashtabula Lakeside 26
Rocky River Lutheran W. 50, Wellington 6
Rootstown 35, Chagrin Falls 6
Rossford 35, Pemberville Eastwood 34
Salineville Southern 36, Lisbon David Anderson 6
Sandusky 40, Tol. Bowsher 6
Shadyside 28, Sarahsville Shenandoah 6
Shaker Hts. 33, Medina 20
Sidney 40, Fairborn 12
Sidney Lehman 63, Marion Elgin 44
Solon 17, Strongsville 9
Southeastern 42, Piketon 12
Sparta Highland 36, Centerburg 6
Spencerville 69, Ada 16
Spring. Kenton Ridge 54, St. Paris Graham 33
Spring. Shawnee 40, Spring. NW 35
Springboro 35, Centerville 0
Springfield 28, Lebanon 0
St. Clairsville 14, Wintersville Indian Creek 7
St. Henry 36, New Bremen 0
St. Marys Memorial 70, Kenton 29
Steubenville 35, USO, Pa. 8
Sugar Grove Berne Union 27, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 13
Sugarcreek Garaway 28, Malvern 0
Sullivan Black River 66, Oberlin 20
Sycamore Mohawk 31, Attica Seneca E. 24
Thornville Sheridan 62, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0
Tiffin Columbian 43, Vermilion 0
Tipp City Tippecanoe 52, Riverside Stebbins 0
Tol. Cent. Cath. 61, Oregon Clay 7
Tol. St. John’s 31, Fremont Ross 28
Tol. Waite 38, Detroit Leadership, Mich. 0
Tol. Whitmer 41, Lima Sr. 7
Trenton Edgewood 42, Harrison 35
Trotwood-Madison 48, Piqua 13
Troy Christian 34, Greenfield McClain 14
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 21, Newcomerstown 14
Twinsburg 28, N. Royalton 21
Upper Sandusky 42, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 6
Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 32, Beallsville 12
Van Wert 39, Lima Shawnee 6
Vandalia Butler 13, Xenia 7, OT
Versailles 27, Delphos St. John’s 0
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 25, Union City Mississinawa Valley 18
W. Chester Lakota W. 34, Cin. Oak Hills 0
W. Jefferson 55, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 49, Strasburg-Franklin 0
W. Liberty-Salem 51, Spring. Greenon 38
W. Unity Hilltop 20, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0
Wadsworth 48, Stow-Munroe Falls 21
Wapakoneta 56, Elida 12
Warrensville Hts. 36, Cle. VASJ 6
Warsaw River View 14, Barnesville 13
Washington C.H. 29, Cols. St. Charles 14
Waterford 47, Corning Miller 6
Waverly 31, Nelsonville-York 14
Waynesville 31, Camden Preble Shawnee 17
Wellston 49, Albany Alexander 7
West Salem Northwestern 28, Apple Creek Waynedale 14
Westerville N. 48, Cols. Franklin Hts. 18
Westlake 34, N. Olmsted 33
Wheelersburg 33, Jackson 14
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 56, Cambridge 29
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42, Bowling Green 10
Wickliffe 34, Middlefield Cardinal 14
Wilmington 59, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0
Wilmington, Pa. 55, Conneaut 14
Wooster 42, Lexington 17
Worthington Christian 40, Grove City Christian 18
Worthington Kilbourne 31, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13
Youngs. Boardman 8, Youngs. Mooney 6
Youngs. Liberty 53, Campbell Memorial 7
Youngs. Valley Christian 32, Vienna Mathews 7
Zanesville 27, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 13