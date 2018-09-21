Blue Angels breeze past Rock Hill

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Blue Angels are now over halfway to another perfect league campaign.

After a perfect first trip through the Ohio Valley Conference, the Gallia Academy volleyball team began its second trip through the seven-team league with a straight games win over Rock Hill on Thursday in Gallia County.

Gallia Academy (11-0, 8-0 OVC) — which also defeated RHHS in Pedro on Aug. 23 — pounded out 11 kills and five aces en route to a 25-14 victory in the first game.

The Blue Angels had a match-best 76.9 side-out percentage in the second game, winning it by a 25-12 count.

GAHS finished with match-highs of six aces and 13 kills in the final game, sealing the match with a 25-16 victory.

The victory is Gallia Academy’s 17th in a row in the regular season, its 37th straight in the league, and its 26th consecutive at home in OVC play.

For the match, the Blue Angels finished with an 86.5 serve percentage, a 69.8 side-out percentage, and a 21.2 hitting percentage.

Ashton Webb and Peri Martin had five aces apiece to lead GAHS, Taylor Burnette added two aces, while Alex Barnes, MaKenna Caldwell and Bailey Barnette each earned one ace.

Webb led the Blue and White at the net with 13 kills, followed by Maddy Petro with seven. Barnes and Maddie Wright both finished with six kills and a block, while Martin and Aubrey Unroe both earned one kill, with Martin earning a match-best 30 assists. Barnes led the Blue Angel defense with 17 of the team’s 37 digs.

After Saturday’s Circleville Invitational, GAHS will get back to work in the league at Coal Grove on Tuesday.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

