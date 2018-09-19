Lady Tomcats edge Eastern

GLOUSTER, Ohio — As close as it gets.

The Eastern volleyball team suffered its first Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division setback of the season on Tuesday in Athens County, with the Lady Eagles dropping a five-game match to host Trimble.

Eastern (6-2, 5-1 TVC Hocking) took its first lead of the night at 4-3 in the opening game and led the rest of the way to the 25-20 victory.

Trimble scored the first six points and never trailed in the second game. The Lady Tomcat lead grew to as many as 10 points, at 17-7 and 20-10, but Eastern battled back to tie it at 23. However, Trimble took the next two points and claimed the second game by a 25-23 count.

The Lady Eagles took the lead at 4-3 in the third game and never trailed again. Trimble tied the game five times, the final time at 15-all, but Eastern closed the third with a 10-3 run for the 25-18 win.

The Lady Tomcats led wire-to-wire in the fourth game, forcing a fifth with a 25-19 victory.

Eastern never led in the fifth game, but never trailed by more than three, ultimately dropping the deciding game by a 16-14 count.

The Lady Eagles finished with a 51.0 side-out percentage, while Trimble recorded a 44.3 side-out percentage.

Eastern’s service attack was led by Kelsey Casto and Caterina Miecchi with 12 points and three aces apiece. Jenna Chadwell recorded eight points in the setback, while Alexus Metheney and Allison Barber each had seven points, with two aces by Metheney.

Haley Burton earned six points and an ace for the Lady Eagles, while Megan Maxon finished with two points an one ace.

EHS will have a chance to avenge this setback on Oct. 9 in Tuppers Plains.

The Lady Eagles are back at ‘The Nest’ on Thursday against Waterford.

