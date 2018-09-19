Golden Bears beat Rio in RSC opener

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — West Virginia University-Tech dominated from start to finish and cruised to a 3-0 win over the University of Rio Grande, Tuesday night, in River States Conference volleyball action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

The Golden Bears, who ran their record to 15-3 overall and 1-0 in league play with a ninth consecutive victory, collected the win by scores of 25-11, 25-13, 25-12.

Rio Grande dropped to 3-10 overall and 0-1 in the RSC with the loss.

The RedStorm finished with a season-worst -.084 attack percentage in the loss, tallying seven more errors (18) than they had kills (11). The kill total also represented a season-low.

WVU-Tech, on the other hand, had just eight errors on 85 total swings and finished with 34 kills for an attack percentage of .306.

The Golden Bears never trailed in the match until Rio jumped to a 6-2 lead to open set three, but Tech reeled off five straight points to gain a lead it would never relinquish.

Ana Monterio and Carolina Bologna had 10 kills each to pace WVU-Tech’s winning effort, while Konstantina Pateli finished with 30 assists, five service aces and four blocks (two solo, two assists). Bologna also had six blocks (two solo, four assists).

The Golden Bears also got 15 and 12 digs, respectively, from Sawyer Hawgood and Valentina Abondano.

Freshman Ashley Taylor (Chillicothe, OH) had three kills to lead Rio Grande, while sophomore Macy Roell (Farmersville, OH) had six assists and junior Katie Hemsley (Jackson, OH) had 13 digs.

Freshman Rachel Collins (Chillicothe, OH) added four block assists in a losing cause for the RedStorm.

Rio Grande returns to action on Friday night with the front end of a two-match weekend road trip at Indiana University-Kokomo. First serve is set for 7 p.m.

The RedStorm will also play at Cincinnati Christian University on Saturday at noon.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

