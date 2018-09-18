Angels, Devils 5th at Ironton

IRONTON, Ohio — Gallia Academy came away with a pair of fifth place finishes on Saturday at the 2018 Tigertown Cross Country Palooza host by Ironton High School.

Both the Blue Devils and Blue Angels had a pair of top-30 efforts en route to a pair of top-five team finishes, but the Blue and White also found the competition to be quite impressive.

Starting on the boys side, there were 10 teams and 91 total competitors in the varsity event. Northwest won the team title with 28 points, with Fairland (60) and Green (83) rounding out the top three spots.

The Blue Devils ended the day with a final tally of 142, with Todd Ellott leading the way with a 24th place finish of 20:55.2.

Garytt Schwall was next for GAHS with a 28th place time of 21:43.2, followed by Chancey Odom (22:15.2) and Nicholas Sheets (22:25.9) with respective placements of 36th and 38th.

Ethan Lawler completed the team score with a 46th place time of 23:07.3. Ethan Saunders (25:15.0) and Grant Smith (25:55.5) also finished 60th and 67th for the Blue Devils.

Landen Smith of Northwest won the individual title with a mark of 17:42.4. Ethan Lafon of Fairland was the overall runner-up with a time of 18:05.1.

There were seven teams and 71 runners in the girls event, with Fairland coming away with top team honors following a 20-point performance. South Webster (84) and Greenup County (94) were second and third, respectively, in the final standings.

The Blue Angels posted a final score of 127 points, with Eliza Davies leading the way with a 25th place time of 27:44.3.

Inez Perez was next for the Blue and White with a 27th place time of 28:06, followed by Kristen Jamora (30:42.6) and Taylor Facemire (34:58.5) with respective efforts of 37th and 52nd.

Sydney Greenlee completed the team tally with a 62nd place mark of 36:31.2. Madison Connelly (37:42.9) and Kaytlyn Lindamood (38:37.1) also finished 64th and 65th for Gallia Academy.

McKenna Pannell of Fairland won the girls race with a time of 21:43.2. Teammate Emma Marshall was the overall runner-up with a mark of 22:46.3.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Tigertown CC Palooza.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.