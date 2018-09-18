Blue Devils win 5th straight Holzer Cup

CENTENARY, Ohio — A high five.

The Gallia Academy boys soccer team captured its fifth consecutive Holzer Cup triumph on Saturday with an impressive 9-0 decision over visiting Ohio Valley Christian in a non-conference match at Lester Field.

The host Blue Devils (6-1-1) secured their eighth straight win over the Defenders (0-4-0) in the 12th annual Holzer Cup event, which GAHS now leads by a 9-3 overall margin. OVCS last came away with the trophy in 2012, and the game wasn’t played last year due to the Defenders not fielding a team.

Brody Wilt and Dalton Vanco each posted hat tricks in the victory, which featured goals from five different Blue Devils.

The Blue and White were dominant offensively after claiming a 24-3 advantage in shots on goal, but the hosts also needed a little over 10 minutes to crack the scoring column.

Finally, in the 14th minute, Wilt took a pass from Justin Day and buried it into the net for a permanent lead at 1-0. Day also assisted on a goal from Vanco in the 20th minutes, allowing the hosts to build a 2-0 cushion.

Wilt scored on an unassisted goal in the 24th minute, then Day added an unassisted goal in the 36th to double the lead out to 4-0.

Vanco tacked on his second goal, this one unassisted, with just 30 seconds left in the first half, giving GAHS a five-goal edge at the intermission.

Vanco recorded his hat trick early in the second half, then Wilt — thanks to an assist from Emmanuel Valadez — completed his hat trick in the 47th minutes for a 7-0 lead.

Nolan Collins scored in the 59th minute and Conner Bolin added the final goal in the 71st minute to wrap up the nine-goal decision.

Andrew Toler made three saves in goal for the shutout victory, while Justin Beaver made 15 stops in net for the Defenders.

Gallia Academy was at Fairland on Tuesday and travels to Alexander on Thursday for a non-conference friendly at 7 p.m.

Ohio Valley Christian hosts Teays Valley Christian on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

