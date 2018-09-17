River Valley, Eastern compete at Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio — The Eastern and River Valley cross country teams competed at 2018 Belpre Invitational held Saturday at Civitan Park, with Eastern’s Rhiannon Morris earning a fourth place finish to lead the EHS girls squad to a top-five standing in team competition.

A total of 19 teams and 290 varsity participants competed in the event, with Woodrow Wilson coming away with the boys team title and Ripley capturing top team honors in the girls event.

Both varsity races featured over 125 runners apiece, with 162 boys and 128 girls taking to the course in the separate competitions.

Woodrow Wilson posted a winning score of 60 points in the boys race, finishing 30 points ahead of runner-up East Fairmont (90). The lone local finisher for Eastern in the boys event was Colton Reynolds who placed 11th overall with a mark of 18:08.

River Valley placed 10th overall in the teams standings with 284 points, as Rory Twyman (19:44.1) paced the Silver and Black with a 36th place effort.

Dylan Fulks (20:15.1) was next for RVHS with a 51st place finish, while Cody Wooten (20:25.5) and Caleb McKnight (20:46.2) followed with 53rd and 57th place efforts, respectively.

Nathen Young finished 127th with a mark of 24:25.6, while Drew Dillon (24:43.1) was next coming in at 130th overall to round out the top-six finishers for the Raiders.

Eli Fullerton of Belpre won the boys race with a time of 16:58.7, with Trent Sayre of Warren coming in second with a mark of 17:10.9.

Ripleys’s Victoria Starcher won the girls race with a time of 18:34.6, while Erykah Christopher of East Fairmont was the runner-up with a time of 20:43.6.

Ripley came away with the girls team title after posting a winning total of 66, while Caldwell was second with 69 points.

Morris’ fourth place effort of 21:44.1 was the first of two top-ten finishes for the Lady Eagles as, Ally Durst (22:16.9) posted a tenth place finish.

Whitney Durst (24:24.1) and Lexa Hayes (25:24.6) were next for the Lady Eagles with 31st and 54th place efforts, respectively.

Ashton Guthrie (25:25) followed with a 55th place effort, while Alysa Howard (27:56.1) and Megan Ross (32:35.5) rounded out the top-seven finishers for Eastern with 81st and 110th place efforts, respectively.

Lauren Twyman (24:43.4) led the way for the Lady Raiders with a 37th place finish, while Kaylee Gillman (26:11.9) and Hannah Culpepper (28:21.2) followed with 66th and 81st place efforts, respectively.

Connie Stewart (28:36.5) and Josie Jones (29:00.9) were next for the Silver and Black with 86th and 92nd place finishes, respectively. Julia Nutter (30:42.6) was next with a 101st place effort, while Lexi Stout (33:09.8) closed out the top-four finishers for RVHS with a 112th place effort.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Belpre Invitational.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

