Lady Lancers slip past Meigs

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Anything can happen in a deciding fifth game.

Unfortunately for the Meigs volleyball team, non-conference guest Federal Hocking led wire-to-wire in the final game of Saturday’s match at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, giving the Lady Lancers the 3-2 win.

Meigs (3-9) scored the first five points of the opening game, but the Lady Lancers battled back to take the the opener by a 25-22 tally, ending with a 5-0 run.

Federal Hocking led early in the second game, but Meigs took the lead at 13-12 and never relinquished it on the way to a 25-18 win.

MHS began the third game with a 6-0 run, but the guests answered with a 6-0 run of their own. FHHS took its first lead at 9-8, and after six more lead changes, the Lady Lancers claimed the 25-22 victory.

In the fourth game, the Lady Marauders took the lead at 3-2 and never looked back en route to the 25-15 victory, forcing the fifth game.

Federal Hocking claimed seven of the first eight points in the finale, and ultimately won by a 15-8 count.

The Lady Marauders finished with a 45.9 side-out percentage, while FHHS had a side-out percentage of 45.6.

Madison Fields led Meigs with 15 service points, followed by Breanna Zirkle and Hannah Durst with eight points apiece. Marissa Noble and Baylee Tracy had seven points apiece, Mallory Hawley added six points, while Kylee Mitch had four and Maci Hood earned two.

The Lady Marauders will be back in action on Tuesday at Gallia Academy.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.