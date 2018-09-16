RedStorm women, Goshen play to scoreless draw

GOSHEN, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande had plenty of opportunities, but couldn’t come up with the one goal that it needed.

The RedStorm controlled the tempo from start to finish and outshot host Goshen College, 21-9, but neither team could find the back of the net in a double-overtime scoreless draw, Saturday afternoon, in non-conference women’s soccer action at the Ingold Athletic Complex.

Rio Grande moved to 2-3-1 with the tie, its first scoreless draw since a deadlock with Midway University on October 1, 2016.

The Maple Leafs finished the day at 4-1-2.

Rio’s overall advantage included a 7-1 edge in the two overtime periods and a 13-5 edge in shots on goal.

Senior Kelsie Lee (West Chester, OH) stopped four shots in her second straight start in goal for the RedStorm.

Katie Baer had 13 saves for Goshen.

Rio Grande returns to action next Thursday, hosting Indiana University East in its River States Conference opener.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

