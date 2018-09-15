3 Blue Angels earn All-OVC honors

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — At least the Blue Angels shared.
Gallia Academy came away with half of the all-league honors on Friday during the first-ever Ohio Valley Conference girls golf championship held at Cliffside Golf Course in the Old French City.
The Blue Angels had enough participants to compete as a team, which was more than most of the rest of the league could say. Due to a lack of a teams, no league champion was crowned — but the girls did play for a half-dozen all-league spots individually.
The Blue and White came away with three of those top six positions, with senior Hunter Copley leading the host school with a 91.
Copley tied with Emilee Carey of South Point for third place, but ended up fourth overall due to a tiebreaker.
Junior Bailey Meadows and senior Molly Fitzwater also came away with All-OVC accolades as the duo placed fifth and sixth overall with rounds of 93 and 94, respectively.
Hanna Shrout of Fairland claimed medalist honors with a 3-over par round of 75, while Katy Pertuset of Portsmouth was the overall runner-up with an 85.
The Blue Angels had already set school records this fall with a team tally of 370 at the 18-hole Waterford Invitational and a final score of 181 over nine holes on the back nine at the same event.
