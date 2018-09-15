Week 4 OVP Football Box Scores

Southern 58, Miller 13
|M
|7
|6
|0
|0
|—
|13
|S
|21
|27
|7
|3
|—
|58
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
S: Trey McNickle 18 pass from Logan Drummer (Drummer kick) 11:26
S: McNickle 30 run (kick failed) 5:10
S: McNickle 42 pass from Drummer (McNickle run) 4:41
M: Rusty Greenich 85 kickoff return (Lucas Dishon kick) 4:26
Second Quarter
M: Blayton Cox 18 pass from Colby Bartley (kick failed) 11:14
S: Brody Dutton 74 pass from Drummer (Drummer kick) 10:01
S: McNickle 14 pass from Drummer (kick failed) 7:24
S: Gage Shuler 10 pass from Drummer (McNickle run) 3:59
S: Weston Thorla 4 pass from Drummer (kick failed) 1:26
Third Quarter
S: Drummer 43 run (Drummer kick) :27
Fourth Quarter
S: Drummer 42 field goal 1:14
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|M
|S
|First Downs
|10
|17
|Rushes-Yards
|30-92
|24-177
|Pass Yards
|111
|262
|Total Yards
|203
|439
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-21-3
|15-22-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-19
|2-20
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|1-1
RUSHING
M: Devon Crabtree 15-47, Blayton Cox 8-18, Trey McCoy 1-18, Colby Bartley 5-6, Rusty Greenich 1-3.
S: Logan Drummer 9-82, Trey McNickle 4-59, Reece Reuter 3-28, Gage Shuler 3-10, Jonah Diddle 2-3, Andy Doczi 1-0, Weston Thorla 1-(-1), Chase Bailey 1-(-4).
PASSING
M: Colby Bartley 10-21-3 111.
S: Logan Drummer 13-20-0 252, Andy Doczi 2-2-0 10.
RECEIVING
M: Blayton Cox 6-72, Devon Crabtree 3-28, Trey McCoy 1-11.
S: Trey McNickle 3-74, Weston Thorla 3-34, Austin Baker 3-32, Gage Shuler 3-20, Brody Dutton 2-80, Reece Reuter 1-22.
Point Pleasant 53, Herbert Hoover 21
|HH
|0
|7
|7
|7
|—
|21
|PP
|19
|20
|14
|0
|—
|53
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
PP: Nick Parsons 5 run (kick failed) 6:04
PP: Brady Adkins 6 run (pass failed) 2:32
PP: Adkins 57 run (Oliver Skeie kick) 0:00
Second Quarter
PP: Josh Wamsley 35 pass from Cason Payne (kick failed) 7:58
PP: Nick Parsons 17 run (Skeie kick) 5:19
HH: Ben Kee 15 run (David Good kick) 3:09
PP: Payne 3 run (Skeie kick) 1:37
Third Quarter
PP: Christian Holland 47 kickoff return (Skeie kick) 11:52
HH: Kee 7 run (Good kick) 4:18
PP: Payne 21 run (Skeie kick) *2:01*
Fourth Quarter
HH: Rhett White 1 run (Good kick) 9:56
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|HH
|PP
|First Downs
|12
|21
|Rushes-Yards
|46-213
|26-336
|Pass Yards
|50
|112
|Total Yards
|263
|448
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-16-1
|7-11-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-32
|3-25
|Fumbles Lost
|0
|1
RUSHING
HH: Ben Kee 20-198, Dylan Kennedy 6-13, Zach Spencer 6-11, Hunter Bentley 4-4, Evan McGraw 1-2, Nick Graham 1-2, Rhett White 7-(-3), Hunter Douglas 1-(-14).
PP: Cason Payne 9-118, Brady Adkins 6-90, Nick Parsons 5-34, Josh Wamsley 3-25, Hunter Bush 1-34, Christian Holland 1-22, Zane Wamsley 1-13.
PASSING
HH: Rhett White 5-16-1 50.
PP: Cason Payne 7-9-0 112, Hunter Bush 0-2-1 0.
RECEIVING
HH: Ben Kee 2-24, Zach Spencer 2-18, Jonathan Bradley 1-8.
PP: Josh Wamsley 3-70, Aiden Sang 2-26, Brady Adkins 1-15, Andrew Jones 1-1.
Meigs 27, Vinton County 21 OT
|M
|7
|14
|0
|0
|6
|—
|27
|VC
|7
|14
|0
|0
|0
|—
|21
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
M: Ty Bartrum 15 pass from Coulter Cleland (David Robson kick) 7:06
VC: Logan Baker 4 run (Eli Downs kick) 3:38
Second Quarter
VC: Jacob Wells 2 run (Downs kick) 10:48
M: Landon Acree 13 run (run failed) 8:00
M: Cleland 16 run (Abe Lundy run) 4:01
VC: Wells 2 run (Downs kick) :58
Overtime
M: Lundy 11 run (no PAT)
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|M
|VC
|First Downs
|20
|12
|Rushes-Yards
|34-112
|59-241
|Pass Yards
|269
|0
|Total Yards
|381
|241
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-37-0
|0-2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-104
|6-65
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-2
|3-1
RUSHING
M: Zach Bartrum 15-48, Abe Lundy 5-25 Ty Bartrum 1-18, Coulter Cleland 9-14, Landon Acree 1-13, David Robson 1-3, Cole Adams 2-(-9).
VC: Elijah Williams 6-65, Logan Baker 17-58, Jacob Wells 15-46, Cade Sibner 14-41, Lincoln Hayes 6-25, Will Arthur 1-6.
PASSING
M: Coulter Cleland 16-36-0 249, Ty Bartrum 1-1-0 20.
VC: Lincoln Hayes 0-2-0.
RECEIVING
M: Ty Bartrum 5-39, Cole Adams 4-74, Wesley Smith 3-48, Zach Bartrum 3-21, Landon Acree 2-88.
VC: None.