Posted on by

Week 4 OVP Football Box Scores


Southern 58, Miller 13

M 7 6 0 0 13
S 21 27 7 3 58

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

S: Trey McNickle 18 pass from Logan Drummer (Drummer kick) 11:26

S: McNickle 30 run (kick failed) 5:10

S: McNickle 42 pass from Drummer (McNickle run) 4:41

M: Rusty Greenich 85 kickoff return (Lucas Dishon kick) 4:26

Second Quarter

M: Blayton Cox 18 pass from Colby Bartley (kick failed) 11:14

S: Brody Dutton 74 pass from Drummer (Drummer kick) 10:01

S: McNickle 14 pass from Drummer (kick failed) 7:24

S: Gage Shuler 10 pass from Drummer (McNickle run) 3:59

S: Weston Thorla 4 pass from Drummer (kick failed) 1:26

Third Quarter

S: Drummer 43 run (Drummer kick) :27

Fourth Quarter

S: Drummer 42 field goal 1:14

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * M S
First Downs 10 17
Rushes-Yards 30-92 24-177
Pass Yards 111 262
Total Yards 203 439
Comp-Att-Int 10-21-3 15-22-0
Penalties-Yards 2-19 2-20
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 1-1

RUSHING

M: Devon Crabtree 15-47, Blayton Cox 8-18, Trey McCoy 1-18, Colby Bartley 5-6, Rusty Greenich 1-3.

S: Logan Drummer 9-82, Trey McNickle 4-59, Reece Reuter 3-28, Gage Shuler 3-10, Jonah Diddle 2-3, Andy Doczi 1-0, Weston Thorla 1-(-1), Chase Bailey 1-(-4).

PASSING

M: Colby Bartley 10-21-3 111.

S: Logan Drummer 13-20-0 252, Andy Doczi 2-2-0 10.

RECEIVING

M: Blayton Cox 6-72, Devon Crabtree 3-28, Trey McCoy 1-11.

S: Trey McNickle 3-74, Weston Thorla 3-34, Austin Baker 3-32, Gage Shuler 3-20, Brody Dutton 2-80, Reece Reuter 1-22.

Point Pleasant 53, Herbert Hoover 21

HH 0 7 7 7 21
PP 19 20 14 0 53

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

PP: Nick Parsons 5 run (kick failed) 6:04

PP: Brady Adkins 6 run (pass failed) 2:32

PP: Adkins 57 run (Oliver Skeie kick) 0:00

Second Quarter

PP: Josh Wamsley 35 pass from Cason Payne (kick failed) 7:58

PP: Nick Parsons 17 run (Skeie kick) 5:19

HH: Ben Kee 15 run (David Good kick) 3:09

PP: Payne 3 run (Skeie kick) 1:37

Third Quarter

PP: Christian Holland 47 kickoff return (Skeie kick) 11:52

HH: Kee 7 run (Good kick) 4:18

PP: Payne 21 run (Skeie kick) *2:01*

Fourth Quarter

HH: Rhett White 1 run (Good kick) 9:56

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * HH PP
First Downs 12 21
Rushes-Yards 46-213 26-336
Pass Yards 50 112
Total Yards 263 448
Comp-Att-Int 5-16-1 7-11-1
Penalties-Yards 6-32 3-25
Fumbles Lost 0 1

RUSHING

HH: Ben Kee 20-198, Dylan Kennedy 6-13, Zach Spencer 6-11, Hunter Bentley 4-4, Evan McGraw 1-2, Nick Graham 1-2, Rhett White 7-(-3), Hunter Douglas 1-(-14).

PP: Cason Payne 9-118, Brady Adkins 6-90, Nick Parsons 5-34, Josh Wamsley 3-25, Hunter Bush 1-34, Christian Holland 1-22, Zane Wamsley 1-13.

PASSING

HH: Rhett White 5-16-1 50.

PP: Cason Payne 7-9-0 112, Hunter Bush 0-2-1 0.

RECEIVING

HH: Ben Kee 2-24, Zach Spencer 2-18, Jonathan Bradley 1-8.

PP: Josh Wamsley 3-70, Aiden Sang 2-26, Brady Adkins 1-15, Andrew Jones 1-1.

Meigs 27, Vinton County 21 OT

M 7 14 0 0 6 27
VC 7 14 0 0 0 21

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

M: Ty Bartrum 15 pass from Coulter Cleland (David Robson kick) 7:06

VC: Logan Baker 4 run (Eli Downs kick) 3:38

Second Quarter

VC: Jacob Wells 2 run (Downs kick) 10:48

M: Landon Acree 13 run (run failed) 8:00

M: Cleland 16 run (Abe Lundy run) 4:01

VC: Wells 2 run (Downs kick) :58

Overtime

M: Lundy 11 run (no PAT)

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * M VC
First Downs 20 12
Rushes-Yards 34-112 59-241
Pass Yards 269 0
Total Yards 381 241
Comp-Att-Int 17-37-0 0-2-0
Penalties-Yards 11-104 6-65
Fumbles-Lost 4-2 3-1

RUSHING

M: Zach Bartrum 15-48, Abe Lundy 5-25 Ty Bartrum 1-18, Coulter Cleland 9-14, Landon Acree 1-13, David Robson 1-3, Cole Adams 2-(-9).

VC: Elijah Williams 6-65, Logan Baker 17-58, Jacob Wells 15-46, Cade Sibner 14-41, Lincoln Hayes 6-25, Will Arthur 1-6.

PASSING

M: Coulter Cleland 16-36-0 249, Ty Bartrum 1-1-0 20.

VC: Lincoln Hayes 0-2-0.

RECEIVING

M: Ty Bartrum 5-39, Cole Adams 4-74, Wesley Smith 3-48, Zach Bartrum 3-21, Landon Acree 2-88.

VC: None.