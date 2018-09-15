Eagles fall at Waterford, 36-6

WATERFORD, Ohio — In less than 11 minutes, the Wildcat offense proved how dangerous it can be.

The Waterford football found the end zone five times in a span of 10:41 on Friday night in Washington County, leading the Wildcats to a 36-6 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Eastern.

The Eagles (0-4, 0-2 TVC Hocking) held defending league champion Waterford (3-1, 2-0) scoreless until the first quarter clock read zero, when Braden Bellville found paydirt on a four-yard run. Peyten Stephens ran in the two-point conversion to give the hosts an 8-0 edge.

Bellville found the end zone again with 7:38 left in the half, this time from five yards out. The WHS two-point conversion attempt was stuffed, leaving the Waterford advantage at 13-0.

Just 1:36 after his five-yard touchdown run, Bellville added another four-yard score, and this time Stephens ran in the two-point conversion, giving Waterford a 22-0 lead.

Bellville added one more touchdown, hauling in a 20-yard scoring pass from Stephens with 4:53 left in the half. Zane Heiss ran in the two-point conversion to give the hosts a 30-0 advantage.

The Wildcats put six more points on the board with 1:19 left in the first half, as Stephens found George Pantelidis for a 45-yard touchdown pass.

Eastern finally broke up the shut out in the fourth quarter, when Isaiah Fish caught a 15-yard scoring pass from Conner Ridenour. The point-after kick was blocked and Waterford sealed the deal on the 36-6 victory.

Waterford earned a 229-to-98 advantage in total offense, including 115-to-31 on the ground. WHS had a 13-to-10 edge in first downs, and punted one less time than EHS. Both teams lost a fumble, and committed six penalties, Eastern losing 50 yards and Waterford losing 45.

Blake Newland led the Eagles on the ground with 20 yards on seven attempts. Ridenour was 5-of-15 for 45 yards and a touchdown, with Fish hauling in one pass for 15 yards and a score.

Bellville finished with 96 yards and four touchdowns, combining 14 carries and one reception. Stephens was 7-of-10 passing for 114 yards, while carrying the ball six times for 11 yards. Pantelidis had two catches for 65 yards and a touchdown to lead the WHS receiving unit.

Waterford has now won 18 consecutive TVC Hocking contests. The Wildcats also extended their win-streak over the Eagles to four games.

Next, the Eagles return to East Shade River Stadium for their homecoming game against South Gallia. The Rebels are 1-3 following a 32-0 setback to Trimble on Friday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

