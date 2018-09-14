Shawnee State sweeps RedStorm volleyball

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Host Shawnee State University got off to quick starts in each of the first two sets and finished set three strong to post a sweep of the University of Rio Grande, Thursday night, in non-conference women’s volleyball action at the Frank and Janis Waller Gymnasium.

The Bears earned the straight sets win by scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 25-14 to improve to 8-7 overall and complete a season sweep of their rivals.

Rio Grande slipped to 3-9 with the loss.

Shawnee State jumped to 7-2 leads in each of the first two stanzas and never looked back.

The RedStorm did pull within one point of a tie twice in set one, but never gained the lead.

Rio also sliced the early deficit in set two to 7-6, but the Bears reeled off four straight winners to rebuild a five-point lead and the RedStorm got no closer than three points the rest of the way.

Rio carved a 17-8 deficit in set three down to 18-13, but Shawnee scored seven of the final eight points to win going away and seal the match victory.

Carson Roney led a balanced attack for the Bears along the net with nine kills and eight blocks (one solo, seven assists), while Emily Cooper and Elaina Davenport had 14 and 13 kills, respectively. Davenport also had a match-best three service aces.

Macie Rhoads and Madison Knipp added 14 and 10 digs, respectively, in the win for Shawnee State.

Freshman Ashley Taylor (Chillicothe, OH) had six kills to pace Rio Grande, which finished with just a .027 attack percentage for the match.

Sophomore Macy Roell (Farmersville, OH) led the RedStorm with 14 assists and 11 digs, while freshman Jesse Youse (Pettisville, OH) had four block assists and two service aces.

Rio Grande returns to action on Tuesday night when West Virginia University-Tech visits in the River States Conference opener for both squads.

First serve is set for 7 p.m. at the Newt Oliver Arena.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

