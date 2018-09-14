Blue Devils blank Trojans, 9-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — More than a little lop-sided.

The Gallia Academy boys soccer team earned a 9-0 shutout win on Thursday night as visiting Portsmouth was held to four shots in an Ohio Valley Conference contest at Lester Field.

GAHS (4-1, 3-1 OVC) scored four goals in the first half, as Pedro Herrera provided the Blue and White’s initial goal in the eighth minute.

Justin Day pushed the lead to 2-0, in the 22nd minute, and Dalton Vanco tacked on Gallia Academy’s third goal in the 26th minute of the contest.

Emmanuel Valdez extended the advantage to 4-0 with 9:55 remaining in the half.

Following the intermission, Brody Wilt’s scored at the 33:45 mark of the period to push the deficit to 5-0.

Valadez added his second goal of the match with 20:32 remaining to widen the margin to 6-0.

Tristan Polsley scored with 17:54 left to staked the hosts to a 7-0 lead.

Wilt completed a hat trick providing Gallia Academy’s final two goals when he scored in the 57th and 71st minute of the match to close out the 9-0 win.

The Blue Devils outshot the Trojans by a sizable 36-4 margin and also claimed a 14-1 advantage in corner kicks.

The victory serves as a season sweep for GAHS, having earned a 10-0 win over the Trojans on Aug. 22.

GAHS returns to the pitch on Tuesday to host Fairland in an OVC match.

GAHS freshman Seth Nelson races toward the ball during the Blue Devils 9-0 victory over Portsmouth on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_9.14-GA-Nelson.jpg GAHS freshman Seth Nelson races toward the ball during the Blue Devils 9-0 victory over Portsmouth on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. Scott Jones|OVP Sports GAHS junior Andrew Toler attempts a shot during the Blue Devils 9-0 victory over Portsmouth on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_9.14-GA-Toler.jpg GAHS junior Andrew Toler attempts a shot during the Blue Devils 9-0 victory over Portsmouth on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

