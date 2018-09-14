Blue Angels down Piketon, 7-1

CENTENARY, Ohio — Seventh heaven for the Blue Angels.

The Gallia Academy girls soccer team netted a total seven goals en route to earning their seventh victory of the season, defeating visiting Piketon by a score of 7-1 on Thursday night at Lester Field.

GAHS (7-1) netted its first goal at the 38:56 mark, as Preslee Reed propelled the Blue and White to a 1-0 advantage. Reed added her second goal of the match 14:44 later to extend the lead to 2-0.

Krysten Sanders scored in the 30th and 35th minute of the match to further widen the margin as the Blue Angels closed out the first half with a 4-0 lead.

Following the intermission, Reed completed a hat trick when she scored at the 32:02 mark of the second period to push the deficit to 5-0.

Koren Truance added Gallia Academy’s sixth goal on a penalty kick with 13:22 remaining in the match.

Piketon cut the deficit to 6-1, in the 70th minute when Ally Crother’s shot found the back of the net.

Reed tacked on her fourth goal of the contest with 0:30 remaining in the game, as the Blue Angels closed out the 7-1 victory.

Gallia Academy outshot the Lady Redstreaks by a sizable 29-7 margin and also claimed a 4-0 advantage in corner kicks.

GAHS goalkeeper Alexis Nickels made four saves while earning a clean sheet win in net, while Cameryn Alexander stopped six shots in goal for Piketon.

The Blue Angels return to action on Tuesday in an OVC contest against Fairland.

GAHS goalkeeper Alexis Nickels makes a save during the Blue Angels 7-1 victory over Piketon on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_9.14-GA-Nickels.jpg GAHS goalkeeper Alexis Nickels makes a save during the Blue Angels 7-1 victory over Piketon on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. Scott Jones|OVP Sports GAHS freshman Preslee Reed attempts to score during the Blue Angels 7-1 victory over Piketon on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_9.14-GA-Reed.jpg GAHS freshman Preslee Reed attempts to score during the Blue Angels 7-1 victory over Piketon on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.