Tigers upend RedStorm women

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Moments after the University of Rio Grande took away Campbellsville University’s early momentum, the Tigers stole it right back.

An own goal off of a corner kick opportunity just under four minutes after the RedStorm’s game-tying score fueled an eventual 3-1 win for the visitors, Wednesday evening, in non-conference women’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.

Campbellsville improved to 5-1 with the victory, notching the second-best start to a season in program history in the process.

Rio Grande slipped to 2-3 with the loss.

The Tigers grabbed a 1-0 lead just 1:05 into the contest thanks to an unassisted marker by Rachel McWilliams, but the RedStorm tied the game with 24:57 remaining in the half on a breakaway goal by sophomore Chase Davis (Huntington, WV).

The tie was short-lived, though.

Campbellsville grabbed the lead for good just 4:37 later when Rio senior goal keeper Kelsie Lee (West Chester, OH) inadvertently deflected a corner kick by McWilliams into the net.

Lee, normally one of the RedStorm’s starting forwards, was pressed into service at keeper as a result of injury suffered in practice by senior Andrea Vera (Quito, Ecuador), the team’s regular net-minder.

The Tigers added an back-breaking insurance goal with just 11:35 left to play when Claudia Eckstein found the back of the net from just inside the left wing of the 18-yard box off a pass from Kiersten Clukey.

Campbellsville finished with a 28-14 edge in shots overall, including a 16-7 advantage in shots on goal.

The Tigers also recorded seven of the match’s nine corner kick chances.

Katelyn Young had six saves in the winning effort for Campbellsville, which avenged a double-overtime loss last season to their former Mid-South Conference rival.

Lee had 13 saves in the loss for Rio Grande.

The RedStorm return to action on Saturday, traveling to Goshen (Ind.) College for a 4 p.m. kickoff.

Rio Grande’s Chase Davis (9) works the ball up the sideline during the first half of Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to Campbellsville University at Evan E. Davis Field. Davis scored the RedStorm’s lone goal in the loss. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_9.13-RIO-CDavis.jpg Rio Grande’s Chase Davis (9) works the ball up the sideline during the first half of Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to Campbellsville University at Evan E. Davis Field. Davis scored the RedStorm’s lone goal in the loss. Courtesy photo

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.