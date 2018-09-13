Tigers upend RedStorm women

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Moments after the University of Rio Grande took away Campbellsville University’s early momentum, the Tigers stole it right back.
An own goal off of a corner kick opportunity just under four minutes after the RedStorm’s game-tying score fueled an eventual 3-1 win for the visitors, Wednesday evening, in non-conference women’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.
Campbellsville improved to 5-1 with the victory, notching the second-best start to a season in program history in the process.
Rio Grande slipped to 2-3 with the loss.
The Tigers grabbed a 1-0 lead just 1:05 into the contest thanks to an unassisted marker by Rachel McWilliams, but the RedStorm tied the game with 24:57 remaining in the half on a breakaway goal by sophomore Chase Davis (Huntington, WV).
The tie was short-lived, though.
Campbellsville grabbed the lead for good just 4:37 later when Rio senior goal keeper Kelsie Lee (West Chester, OH) inadvertently deflected a corner kick by McWilliams into the net.
Lee, normally one of the RedStorm’s starting forwards, was pressed into service at keeper as a result of injury suffered in practice by senior Andrea Vera (Quito, Ecuador), the team’s regular net-minder.
The Tigers added an back-breaking insurance goal with just 11:35 left to play when Claudia Eckstein found the back of the net from just inside the left wing of the 18-yard box off a pass from Kiersten Clukey.
Campbellsville finished with a 28-14 edge in shots overall, including a 16-7 advantage in shots on goal.
The Tigers also recorded seven of the match’s nine corner kick chances.
Katelyn Young had six saves in the winning effort for Campbellsville, which avenged a double-overtime loss last season to their former Mid-South Conference rival.
Lee had 13 saves in the loss for Rio Grande.
The RedStorm return to action on Saturday, traveling to Goshen (Ind.) College for a 4 p.m. kickoff.
Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.