Eagles take lead in TVC Hocking golf standings

BELPRE, Ohio — Every single stroke matters.

The Eastern golf team — which was tied with Southern for the lead Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division after Monday’s match — took sole possession of the top spot on Tuesday at Oxbow Golf Course, using a sixth-score tie-breaker for a one-stroke victory over the Tornadoes.

In the play six, count four format, the Tornadoes and Eagles were tied a 171. Both of the teams had a fifth score of 47, and Eastern had a 51 for its sixth score, while Southern turned in a 52.

Waterford was third on the day with a 194, 15 strokes ahead of fourth place Belpre. Federal Hocking rounded out the five-team field with a 263.

Jasiah Brewer led the Eagles with a 41, followed by Ryan Harbour with a 42. John Harris and Kylee Tolliver both shot 44 for the Green and Gold, Nick Durst added a 47, while Ethan Short had a 51.

Ryan Acree paced the Tornadoes with a 39, followed by Jarrett Hupp with a 42. Joey Weaver and Jensen Anderson recorded rounds of 45, Landen Hill came in with a 47, while Tanner Lisle carded a 52.

Waterford’s Wes Jenkins was match medalist with a 36. Jeremiah Stitt led Belpre with a 47, while Mitchell Roush paced Federal Hocking with a 50.

Southern got that winning feeling back on Wednesday at Forrest Hills Golf Course, as the Tornadoes compiled a 165, nine strokes ahead of second place Miller. Belpre took third with a 180, Wahama was next with 197, while South Gallia failed to record a team score.

Hupp and Anderson both recorded 5-over par rounds of 39 to lead the Purple and Gold. Acree was next with a 42, followed by Hill with a 45. Will Wickline’s 54 and David Shaver’s 55 were Southern’s potential tie-breaking scores.

Gage Smith led the White Falcons with a 43, followed by Ethan Mitchell with a 46. Mattie Ohlinger and Casey Greer rounded out the WHS team score with rounds of 54 and 55 respectively, while Kyher Bush’s 56 and Isaac Roush’s 57 were Wahama’s extra scores.

Noah Spurlock led the Rebels with a 62, followed by Noal Stanley with a 66 and Sam Cudd with a 68.

Miller’s Hunter Dutiel was match medalist with a 35, while Stitt paced Belpre with a 41.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.