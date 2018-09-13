Local teams compete at NY Invite

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The cross country teams from River Valley and Meigs — as well as the Southern girls — all took part in the 2018 Nelsonville-York Invitational held Wednesday night on the campus of Nelsonville-York High School in Athens County.

RVHS was the only local program to compete as a team in both varsity events, with the Marauders also scraping together enough competitors for the boys race. The Lady Marauders and Lady Tornadoes also took part in the girls meet solely as individuals.

Athens came away with the boys title after beating out eight other squads by at least a dozen points. The Bulldogs posted a winning tally of 39, with Trimble (51) and Belpre (64) rounding out the top three spots.

The Raiders were fifth overall with 122 points, while Meigs was seventh out of eight teams with 193 points.

Tony Tonkovich of Athens defeated 87 other competitors to win the boys race with a mark of 17:33.82. Eli Fullerton of Belpre was the overall runner-up with a time of 17:57.24.

Rory Twyman paced River Valley with an 18th place time of 20:35.94, followed by Dylan Fulks (20:37.40) and Cody Wooten (21:03.66) with respective placings of 19th and 25th.

Caleb McKnight (22:12.14) and Ian Eblin (23:04.23) completed the Raider team score by finishing 39th and 47th. Drew Dillon (23:49.95) and Nathan Young (27:04.95) were also 59th and 79th for for the Silver and Black.

Colton Heater led Meigs with a 21st place time of 20:51.18, followed by Christian Jones (23:16.19) and Landon Davis (24:09.20) with respective efforts of 51st and 61st.

Joseph Cotterill (24:58.18) and Jarod Koenig (25:47.13) completed the Marauder tally by placing 67th and 74th overall. Brandon Justis was also 88th for MHS with a time of 34:23.98.

Athens also came away with the girls crown after beating out four other squads by 40-plus points. The Lady Bulldogs posted a winning tally of 25, with Fairfield Christian (66) and Fisher Catholic (82) rounding out the top three spots. The Lady Raiders were fifth overall with 115 points.

Shayla Pennington of Berne Union defeated 59 other competitors to win the girls race with a mark of 21:19.04. Natalie Boyden of Fisher Catholic was the overall runner-up with a time of 21:47.60.

Lauren Twyman paced the Lady Raiders with a 29th place time of 26:49.94, followed by Kaylee Gillman (27:03.72) and Josie Jones (27:41.95) with respective efforts of 31st and 36th.

Hannah Culpepper (29:01.76) and Julia Nutter (29:02.93) completed the scoring with finishes of 43rd and 44th. Connie Stewart (30:08.00) and Lexi Stout (33:46.94) were also 50th and 57th overall.

Sydney Roush led the Lady Tornadoes with a eighth place finish of 23:24.99. Mallory Johnson (26:21.63) was 27th overall, while Kathryn Matson (31:13.73) was 52nd for the Purple and Gold.

Madison Cremeans led the Lady Marauders with a 30th place effort of 26:57.60. Taylor Swartz was also 33rd overall with a mark of 27:28.69.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Nelsonville-York Invitational.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

