Point 21st at Chick-fil-A Invite

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. — If it were blackjack, both teams would’ve been in the money.

The Point Pleasant cross country teams came away with a pair of 21st place finishes on Saturday afternoon at the 2018 Chick-fil-A Invitational held in Wood County.

There were a total of 78 schools and 412 competitors between the two varsity events, with Winfield coming away with both team championships.

The Generals won the 27-team boys event with a final tally of 84 points, finishing five points ahead of runner-up Parkersburg (93). The Lady Generals also claimed the 25-team girls title with an ending total of 94 points, finishing 13 points ahead of second place Williamstown (107).

The Black Knights finished ahead of six other boys teams with 565 points, while the Lady Knights beat out four other squads with 542 points.

Aaron Withrow of Winfield defeated 217 other competitors to capture the boys individual title with a time of 15:51.4. Jacob Birurakis of George Washington was the overall runner-up with a mark of 15:58.6.

Luke Wilson led PPHS with a sixth place effort of 16:33.9, followed by Ethan Scott (20:03.1) and Kyelar Morrow (21:01.0) with respective finishes of 108th and 138th.

Luke Derenberger (24:47.6) and Tanner Durst (25:15.7) also placed 196th and 200th overall for the Black Knights.

Victoria Starcher of Ripley defeated 193 other competitors to win the girls individual crown with a mark of 17:43.1. Madison Trippett of Parkersburg was second with a time of 17:59.2.

Allison Henderson paced the Lady Knights with a 49th place time of 22:09.0, followed by Isabella Sang (24:22.5) and Ava Yonker (26:17.2) with respective finishes of 111th and 142nd.

Naomi Meisser (26:48.9) and Mai Pederson (28:01.8) completed the team scoring by placing 149th and 163rd. Amber Hatfield was also 165th with a time of 28:08.5.

Visit runwv.com for complete results of the 2018 Chick-fil-A Invitational held Saturday at Mineral Wells.

