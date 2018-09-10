Lady Marauders hold off Southern

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Stopping the skid on a Saturday.

The Meigs volleyball team ended a five-match losing skid with a non-conference victory over guest Southern, in four games at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

Meigs (3-6) — which also defeated the Lady Tornadoes (0-7) on Aug. 21, in five games at SHS — led wire-to-wire and had a perfect side-out percentage in the opening game, winning by a 25-5 final.

Southern took its first lead of the night at 4-3 in the second game, but Meigs regained the edge at 11-10. The Lady Tornadoes were back in front 16-15, but the Maroon and Gold scored five of the next six points.

The Lady Marauders made it to a game-point situation, at 24-23, but Southern scored the next three markers and evened the match at a game apiece with a 26-24 win.

Meigs led initially in the third game, but Southern went ahead at 5-4 and stretched its advantage to as high as four, at 9-5. The Lady Marauders regained the edge at 15-14, but SHS claimed eight of the next 12 points and led 22-19. The Maroon and Gold rattled off six straight points to win the third game 25-22.

Southern began the fourth game with five straight markers, but Meigs fought back and took the lead at 13-12. The MHS lead grew to five points, at 19-14, but the Lady Tornadoes scored the next seven in a row.

The Lady Marauders tied the game at 21, 22, 23 and 24, before finally taking the lead at 25-24. Southern won back-to-back points, but Meigs claimed the next three and won the match-clinching fourth game by a 28-26 count.

Meigs finished with a 53.2 side-out percentage and a 96 serve percentage, while Southern had a 40.4 side-out percentage and a 92.4 serve percentage.

MHS libero Breanna Zirkle led the Lady Marauders with 22 points, including two aces. Madison Fields had 11 points and five aces, Maci Hood added 10 points, while Mallory Hawley chipped in with eight points and one ace. Baylee Tracy and Marissa Noble rounded out the hosts’ service attack with five and three points respectively.

Baylee Wolfe led the Purple and Gold with 11 points, including a trio of aces. Baylee Grueser finished with eight points, while Sydney Adams and Kassie Barton each had seven points, with two aces and one ace respectively. Marissa Brooker had three points, while Phoenix Cleland marked one point on an ace.

At the net, Hood led Meigs with 11 kills and one block. Noble finished with nine kills and two blocks for the victors, while Hawley and Hannah Durst each had seven kills, with five blocks by Durst and two by Hawley. Fields marked three kills and a team-best 24 assists, while Zirkle had a team-high 26 digs.

Wolfe also pace the Lady Tornadoes at the net with nine kills and 10 blocks. Phoenix Cleland had six kills and four blocks, Saelym Larsen added two kills and two blocks, while Brooker, Adams and Mickenzie Ferrell each picked up a kill.

Both teams return to action in their respective leagues on Tuesday, with Southern visiting South Gallia, and Meigs hosting Wellston.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

