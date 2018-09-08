Herd doubles up EKU, 32-16

In a game that featured some funny bounces, the Marshall Thundering Herd overcame four turnovers and still led wire-to-wire in a 32-16 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday evening in a Week 2 non-conference gridiron contest at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Herd (2-0) built leads of 13-0 and 20-6 after each of the first two periods, but the Colonels (1-1) recovered a fumble on the opening second half kickoff and scored five plays later for a 20-13 deficit less than three minutes into the third. Marshall followed with 10 straight points before surrendering a fourth quarter field goal, then recorded a safety with just over three minutes left to wrap up the 16-point victory. Details of the Marshall home opener with Eastern Kentucky will be availble in the Tuesday print editions of the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_MU-Obialo2.jpg