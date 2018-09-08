Chieftains rally past Meigs, 45-35

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Logan outscored Meigs 18-0 in the fourth period and came from behind to post a 45-35 win over Meigs on Friday night at Meigs High School.

The game was close all the way, but mistakes were the downfall for the young Marauders. The game was played in a light shower, which made handling the football at times tricky.

Meigs received the opening kickoff, but on second down Coulter Cleland had the ball slip out of his hands as he attempted a pass and Trevor Horner recovered for Logan at the Meigs 28. Three plays later, Braeden Spatar hooked up with Colten Castle for the score from six yards out.

Meigs put together a 12-play, 70-yard drive and took a 7-6 lead with 5:14 left in the period. Cory Cox, who replaced Cleland briefly, hit a leaping Zach Bartrum from 19 yards out for the score. David Robson added the extra points for the 7-6 Meigs lead.

Meigs put together a 16-play drive to take a 13-6 lead. Cleland hit Adams with a three-yard pass for the score with eight minutes left in the half.

The Chieftains came right back with a 13-play, 60-yard drive to pull to within one when Cummins scored from 10 yards out with 3:57 left.

The Marauders came right back, however, and took a 19-12 lead into the locker room when Cleland hit Landon Acree from a yard out with 27 seconds left in the half.

Logan revived itself in the second half with a 12-play, 58-yard drive tied the score. Spatar carried the final seven yards. Isiah Bookman added the kick for the extra points to tie the game at 19 with 7:32 left.

The Marauders came right back in the ensuing drive to retake the lead when Abe Lundy dragged just about the entire Logan defensive line into the end zone for a six-yard score. Acree caught a Cleland pass and the Marauders were on top 27-19 with 5:30 left in the third.

Logan came right back, however, to tie the score at 27 with a 13-yard pass from Spatar to Landon Little. Spatar added the extra points to tie the game at 27.

But on the first play after the Logan kickoff, Cleland hit Adams with a pass, Cole slipped a tackle at his own 40 and went 80 yards for the score. Acree added the extra points on a Cleland pass and Meigs was back on top 35-27 with 2:45 left in the third.

But that was the last time the Marauders scored, and Little caught a 28-yard pass from Spatar to go along with a one-yard run from Preston Yates that made it a 39-35 Logan advantage with 6:53 left.

Meigs fumbled the ensuing kickoff with Logan recovering, but the Marauders held on downs. Meigs was driving into Chieftains territory, but Adams was stopped just inches short on a seven-yard reception with 3:15 left and Logan took over on downs.

The Marauders held and got the ball back with six seconds left for one last gasp, but Cleland’s pass was picked off by Yates — who returned it 50 yards for a score as time expired for a 45-35 Chieftain win.

Yates led the Chieftains with 71 yards in 22 carries, Cummins added 68 in 18 and Spartar chipped in with 60 in 13 tries. Spatar was 11-of-18 in the air for 146 yards. Little had five catches for 80, Garrett Mace two for 34, Castle three for 30 and Colten Ruff one for one.

Adams led Meigs with 15 carries for 97 yards, Lundy added five for 24 and Zach Bartrum six for 14. Cleland was 11-of-20 with an interception for 175 yards, Cox was 2-of-3 for 22 yards. Adams caught five passes for 112 yards, Zach Bartrum three for 51, TY Bartrum two for 25, Acree one for five and Lundy one for three.

Meigs will travel to Vinton County next week, still looking for its first win of the season.

Meigs senior Cole Adams (3) eludes a Logan defender during the second half of Friday night’s Week 3 football contest at Farmers Bank Stadium in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_9.9-MHS-Adams.jpg Meigs senior Cole Adams (3) eludes a Logan defender during the second half of Friday night’s Week 3 football contest at Farmers Bank Stadium in Rocksprings, Ohio. Dave Harris|OVP Sports

By Dave Harris For Ohio Valley Publishing

Dave Harris is a sports correspondent for Ohio Valley Publishing.

