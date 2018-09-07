Rock Hill edges Blue Devils, 3-2

CENTENARY, Ohio — Down to the wire.

The Gallia Academy boys soccer team was knotted one with visiting Rock Hill midway through Thursday night’s Ohio Valley Conference contest at Lester Field, but the Redmen outscored the hosts 2-1 following the intermission en route to a 3-2 victory over the Blue Devils.

GAHS (3-1-1, 1-1-1 OVC) fell behind 1-0 when Rock Hill’s (5-0-2, 3-0-2) Victor Aguilera scored with 3:31 remaining until intermission. The Blue Devils, however, battled to tie the contest when freshman Brody Wilt’s penalty shot at the 1:39 locked the contest at one apiece.

Following the break, Jasson Aguilera propelled RHHS to a 2-1 advantage with a goal at the 27:08 mark. Jake Blagg furthered the lead for the Red and White when his penalty kick at 14:53 put the visitors ahead by a 3-1 count.

The Blue Devils cut the deficit to one goal, as Pedro Herrera’s shot with seven minutes remaining found the back of the net. Both teams were held without a goal for the remainder of the match, as Rock Hill held on to earn the one-goal victory.

GAHS outshot the Redmen by a 16-10 overall margin in the setback, as the visitors claimed a 6-1 edge in corner kicks.

Gallia Academy junior goalkeeper Andrew Toller finished with eight saves, while Rock Hill’s Kaleb Kidd had 12.

The Redmen were booked for two yellow cards in the contest, while the Blue Devils had one.

GAHS returns to the pitch for an OVC contest at South Point on Tuesday.

GAHS junior senior Pedro Herrera (4) dribbles the ball during the first half of the Blue Devils 3-2 setback against Rock Hill on Thursday night in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_9.8-GA-Herrera.jpg GAHS junior senior Pedro Herrera (4) dribbles the ball during the first half of the Blue Devils 3-2 setback against Rock Hill on Thursday night in Centenary, Ohio. Scott Jones|OVP Sports

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.