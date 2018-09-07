Blue Devils win tri-match at Cliffside

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Glad to be home.

The Gallia Academy golf team posted a 23-stroke victory over visiting Chesapeake and Ironton on Thursday night during a tri-match at Cliffside Golf Course in the Old French City.

The Blue Devils were dominant on their home back-nine after posting a winning tally of 178. The Panthers were second with a 201, while the Fighting Tigers had only three golfers — leaving them one player short of a team tally.

Wyatt Sipple won medalist honors and led GAHS with a 5-over par round of 41. Hobie Graham was next with a 43, followed by Cooper Davis with a 45.

Reece Thomas completed the winning team score with a 49. Both William Hendrickson and Elijah Baird posted identical rounds of 50 for the hosts.

