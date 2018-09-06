Eagles, Marauders home in Week 3

Logan Chieftains (0-2) at Meigs Marauders (0-2)

Last Week: Logan lost to Teays Valley 35-0 in Ashville; Meigs lost to St. Clairsville 34-14, in St. Clairsville.

Last meeting between the teams: Sept. 8, 2017. Logan won 26-22 in Logan.

Current head-to-head streak: Logan has won 1 straight.

LHS offense last week: 149 rushing yards, 43 passing yards.

MHS offense last week: (-2) rushing yards, 175 passing yards.

LHS offensive leaders last week: QB Braeden Spatar 9-of-18, 43 yards, 2INTs; RB Braeden Sparter 11 carries, 103 yards; WR Colten Castle 4 receptions, 9 yards.

MHS offensive leaders last week: QB Coulter Cleland 13-of-19, 175 yards, 2TDs, 2INTs; RB Abe Lundy 4 carries, 13 yards; WR Zach Bartrum 6 receptions, 51 yards, 1TD.

LHS defense last week: 259 rushing yards, 123 passing yards.

MHS defense last week: 145 rushing yards, 101 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. LHS holds a 10-7-1 advantage in the all-time series. Logan’s last trip to Rocksprings resulted in a 25-19 MHS victory, on Sept. 9 2016.

2. Last week, the Marauders’ game was called at halftime, due to the weather. MHS lost the turnover battle by a 2-0 tally, with one interception being returned for a touchdown.

3. Logan’s only touchdown of the season came late in the fourth quarter of its Week 1 loss to Tri-Valley, with Garrett Mace catching a 23-yard scoring pass from Braeden Spatar.

4. The Marauder defense held St. Clairsville to just three touchdowns last week, but the Red Devils connected on a pair of field goals. The MHS defense has allowed 10 touchdowns this season, seven on the ground and three through the air.

5. This is the Marauders’ home opener. Meigs was 3-2 in Rocksprings a year ago and has had winning home records in two of the last three seasons.

Trimble Tomcats (2-0, 1-0) at Eastern Eagles (0-2, 0-0)

Last Week: Trimble defeated Belpre 35-0, in Athens; Eastern lost to Caldwell 38-6, in Caldwell.

Last meeting between the teams: Oct. 13, 2017. Trimble won 31-0 in Glouster.

Current head-to-head streak: Trimble has won 18 straight.

THS offense last week: 304 rushing yards, 129 passing yards.

EHS offense last week: 77 rushing yards, 61 passing yards.

THS offensive leaders last week: QB Cameron Kittle 2-of-10, 61 yards, 1TD, 2INTs; RB Conner Wright 13 carries, 147 yards, 1TD; WR Austin Wisor 2 receptions, 48 yards, 1TD.

EHS offensive leaders last week: N/A.

THS defense last week: 128 rushing yards, 8 passing yards.

EHS defense last week: 263 rushing yards, 116 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. Eastern last defeated Trimble in Week 6 of the 2000 season, by a 34-6 final. The Tomcats are 18-0 against EHS since then, including a 2001 postseason matchup.

2. The Eagles have allowed 11 touchdowns so far this season, nine on the ground and two in the passing game. Trimble has only allowed one touchdown this season, a rushing score to Nelsonville-York in Week 1.

3. This is Eastern’s first TVC Hocking game of the season. The Eagles were 2-6 in the nine-team league a year ago, with wins over Federal Hocking and South Gallia.

4. Last Friday was Trimble’s first shut out win of the season. THS blanked three opponents last season, while Eastern was held scoreless in four games. The Tomcats have shut out the Eagles in back-to-back meetings.

5. Eastern ended its scoreless streak in the fourth quarter of last week’s game. Dating back to last season, the Eagles had been held off the board for 11 straight stanzas.

Eastern senior Isaiah Fish (5) prepares to take the snap from Jake Barber (53), during the Eagles’ opening week loss to Huntington Ross on Aug. 24 in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_9.7-EHS-Fish.jpg Eastern senior Isaiah Fish (5) prepares to take the snap from Jake Barber (53), during the Eagles’ opening week loss to Huntington Ross on Aug. 24 in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Scott Jones|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.