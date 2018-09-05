Blue Devils 13th at Lancaster Invite

LANCASTER, Ohio — The Gallia Academy golf team placed 13th out of 15 teams on Tuesday at the 2018 Lancaster Invitational in Fairfield County.

Upper Arlington claimed the championship with a 313, followed by Pickerington North with 321 and Pickerington Central with a 323.

Host Lancaster finished in fourth place with a 325, as Grove City’s total of 333 rounded out the top-five finishers. The Blue Devils combined for a total score of 382.

Matthew Cramer of Upper Arlington claimed medalist honors with a round of 71, while Blake Bennett of Pickerington Central and Jeremiah Bane of Grove City finished as the overall runner-up as each finished with a 75, respectively.

Cooper Davis paced the Blue Devils with an 86, followed by Reece Thomas with a 93 and Wyatt Sipple with a 99. William Hendrickson rounded out the GAHS top-four with a 104. Hobie Graham competed but was unable to finish his round due to illness.

Following the match, GAHS head coach Mark Allen was somewhat pleased with his team’s performance — given the level of competition they faced.

“Hendrickson is just a freshman,” Allen said. “He held up very well. Cooper was also very solid. Lancaster is a very difficult course, as tough as any we play, and the competition was ridiculously good.”

The Blue Devils return to action on Thursday as they host Chesapeake and Ironton at Cliffside Golf Course.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

