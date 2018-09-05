Lady Marauders win home tri-match

POMEROY, Ohio — Consistent from top-to-bottom.

The Meigs girls golf team had its four counting scores separated by just five strokes on Tuesday at the par-34 Meigs Golf Course, as the Lady Marauders rolled to a victory over guests Vinton County and River Valley.

In the play six, count four, format, the Lady Marauders finished with a team total of 184, 33 strokes ahead of the second place Lady Vikings. The Lady Raiders rounded out the field with a team score of 256.

Meigs — the Tri-Valley Conference girls golf champion — was led by match medalist Kylee Robinson, who fired a 10-over par 44. One shot back, Mikayla Radcliffe was next for the Maroon and Gold, followed by Caitlin Cotterill with a 46. The final counting score for MHS was a 49 by Lydia Edwards. Shalynn Mitchell’s 52 was the Lady Marauders’ potential tie-breaking score.

Chloe Gee led the Lady Raiders with a 51, followed by Sophia Gee with a 61. Erika Justus’ 64 and Aislynn Bostic’s 80 rounded out the RVHS team score.

Belle Lambert led the Lady Vikings with a 49, followed by Kendall Fee with a 50.

