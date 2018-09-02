Eastern, Southern fare well at Scenic Hills

VINCENT, Ohio — It was a day of top-25 finishes for local runners.

The Eastern and Southern cross country team competed at 2018 Scenic Hills Lions Invitational held Saturday on the campus of Warren High School, with the Eastern’s Rhiannon Morris earning a first place finish to lead the EHS girls squad to a second place standing in team competition.

A total of nine teams and 125 varsity participants competed in the annual event, with Trimble coming away with the boys team title and Warren capturing top team honors in the girls event.

Both varsity races featured over 50 runners apiece, with 70 boys and 55 girls taking to the course in the separate competitions.

Trimble posted a winning score of 33 points in the boys race, finishing 17 points ahead of runner-up Belpre (50). The lone local finisher for Eastern in the boys event was Colton Reynolds who placed third overall with a mark of 17:50.2.

Southern’s sole representative in the event David Dunfee (24:28.0) posted a 52nd place effort.

Trent Sayre of Warren won the boys race with a time of 17:13.4 , with Eli Fullerton of Belpre coming in second with a mark of 17:15.6.

Eastern’s Morris won the girls race with a time of 21:41, while Kaylor Offenberger of Waterford was the runner-up with a time of 22:03.4.

Warren came away with the girls team title after posting a winning total of 33, while Eastern was second with 42 points.

Morris’ top-overall effort was the first of three top-ten finishes for the Lady Eagles as, Ally Durst (22:59) and Whitney Durst (24:38) and posted sixth and ninth placed efforts, respectively. Ashton Guthrie (26:26 ) as next for EHS with a 23rd place effort, followed by Lexa Hayes (26:51) in 24th overall. Alysa Howard (28:24) rounded out the top-six finishers for Easter with a 29th place effort.

Sydney Roush led the way for Southern with a seventh place finish with a time of 23:45. Mallory Johnson (25:59) and Madison Lisle (29:52) were next for the Lady Tornadoes with 20th and 35th place efforts, respectively. Ella Cooper (35:16) closed out the top-four finishers for SHS with a 50th place effort.

