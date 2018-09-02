RV runs at Circleville Kiwanis

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio —The River Valley cross country team competed at the 2018 Circleville Kiwanis Invitational held Saturday on the campus of Circleville High School, with the boys squad earning a 12th place finish and the girls team placing 13th overall.

A total of 30 teams and 478 varsity participants competed in the annual event, with Sheridan coming away with the boys team title and Fairfield Union capturing top team honors in the girls event.

Both varsity races featured over 200 runners apiece, with 257 boys and 221 girls taking to the course in the separate competitions.

Sheridan posted a winning score of 49 points in the boys race, finishing 33 points ahead of runner-up Eaton (82). River Valley was the only local program to record a team score after finishing 12th with 335 points.

The top local finisher came from the Raiders as Rory Twyman placed 35th with a time of 18:39. Dylan Fulks (18:46) and Ian Eblin (19:39) also had respective efforts of 41st and 66th for the Silver and Black.

RVHS senior Caleb McKnight (20:27) provided a 90th place effort, while Drew Dillon (21:01) followed with a 103rd place effort. Rounding out the top-six finishers for River Valley was Nathan Young (24:53) who placed 151st.

William Wilke of Sheridan won the boys race with a time of 16:25.2, with his teammate Brandon Lanning coming in second with a mark of 16:42.4.

Mackenzie Davis of Fairfield Union won the girls race with a time of 19:31.6, while Shayla Pennington of Berne Union was the runner-up with a time of 19:57.6.

Fairfield Union came away with the girls team title after posting a winning total of 55, while Chillicothe was second with 84 points. The Lady Raiders squad posted a 13th place effort scoring 343 points.

Hannah Culpepper led the Lady Raiders with a 42nd place effort of 23:47, followed by Lauren Twyman (24:01) and Kaylee Gillman (25:50) with respective finishes of 46th and 74th. Josie Jones (26:41) was also 89th overall, while Connie Stewart (26:49) followed with a 92nd place effort.

Julia Nutter (26:50) and Kate Nutter (30:07) rounded out the top-seven finishers for RVHS with respective finishes of 93rd and 114th.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Circleville Kiwanis Invitational.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

