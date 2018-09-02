Rebels, Meigs compete at Vinton County

McARTHUR, Ohio — Saturday featured strong finishes for several area runners as both Meigs and South Gallia competed at the 2018 Vinton County Invitational held on the campus of Vinton County High School.

A total 124 varsity participants competed in the annual event, with Athens coming away with the boys team title and host Vinton County capturing top team honors in the girls event.

Both varsity races featured over 50 runners apiece, with 69 boys and 55 girls taking to the course in the separate competitions.

The Bobcats posted a winning score of 21 points in the boys race, finishing 36 points ahead of runner-up Vinton County (57). Meigs was the only local program to record a team score after finishing eighth with 163 points.

The top local finisher came from the MHS as Colton Heater placed 17th with a time of 20:27.86. Christian Jones (22:20.43) and Tucker Smith (24:12.51) also had respective efforts of 35th and 50th for the Maroon and Gold.

Marauders senior Joseph Cotterill (24:19.76) provided a 51st place effort, while Brandon Justis (36:06.37) finished 68th to round out the top-five finishers for Meigs.

South Gallia had one runner earn a top-25 finish, as Garrett Frazee (21:05.04) was 24th. Griffin Davis closed out the Rebels finishers, with a 61st place effort of 26:54.19.

Tony Tonkovich of Athens won the boys race with a time of 17:51.33, while his teammate Bozeman Koonce placed second with a mark of 18:53.81.

Rylee Fee of VCHS won the girls race with a time of 20:36.93 , while her teammate Lilly Chevalier was the runner-up with a time of 21:41.20.

The Lady Vikings came away with the girls team title after posting a winning total of 22. Athens was second with 40 points.

The Lady Marauder sole representative in the event was Taylor Swartz, who finished 26th with a mark of 26:41.05.

Jessica Luther was the lone Lady Rebels runner to compete, finishing with a 29th place time of 26:53.41.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the Vinton County Invitational.

By Scott Jones

