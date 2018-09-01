Blue Devils even OVB Community Bowl series

Two for you. Two for me. The Gallia Academy football team pulled even with River Valley during the fourth installment of the Ohio Valley Bank Community Bowl following a 46-0 victory Saturday night in a Week 2 matchup of Gallia County programs at Memorial Field. The Blue Devils (2-0) led 26-0 at the half and never looked back, while the Raiders (0-2) were once again held scoreless over the course of four quarters. GAHS has won the last two decisions in this head-to-head clash after the Silver and Black won the first two bouts in 2015 and 2016. Meigs also played on Saturday night, with the Marauders (0-2) dropping a 34-14 decision at St. Clairsville after violent weather forced the contest to be called at halftime. Complete results of both high school contests will be available in the Tuesday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_9.4-GA-Wins.jpg