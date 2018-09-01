Week 2 prep football scores

OHIO
Akr. East 48, Akr. Springfield 0
Akr. Hoban 42, Youngs. Mooney 13
Akr. SVSM 35, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0
Alliance Marlington 35, Kent Roosevelt 7
Amanda-Clearcreek 35, Cols. East 0
Amherst Steele 56, Lakewood 0
Anna 48, Brookville 27
Antwerp 42, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Archbold 28, Findlay Liberty-Benton 27
Arlington 37, Ada 6
Ashland 28, Clyde 21
Ashland Mapleton 56, Wellington 21
Ashtabula Edgewood 14, Jefferson Area 8
Ashtabula St. John 26, Newbury 6
Ashville Teays Valley 35, Logan 0
Attica Seneca E. 20, Newark Cath. 2
Aurora 29, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 28
Austintown Fitch 15, Erie, Pa. 8
Avon 52, Olmsted Falls 14
Avon Lake 42, N. Olmsted 14
Bainbridge Paint Valley 57, Williamsburg 7
Barberton 50, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 8
Bay Village Bay 31, Hunting Valley University 14
Beachwood 23, Cle. Collinwood 6
Bedford 36, Elyria 0
Bell Multicultural, D.C. 26, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 25
Bellaire 38, Sarahsville Shenandoah 14
Bellbrook 42, Fairborn 0
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 30, W. Liberty-Salem 29
Bellville Clear Fork 40, Bellevue 12
Belmont Union Local 30, Rayland Buckeye 16
Beloit W. Branch 50, Lisbon Beaver 7
Berea-Midpark 57, Westlake 35
Berlin Center Western Reserve 41, E. Palestine 19
Beverly Ft. Frye 37, Johnstown Northridge 6
Bloom-Carroll 41, Baltimore Liberty Union 13
Boyd Co., Ky. 23, S. Point 13
Bryan 42, Tol. Woodward 14
Bucyrus 38, Cardington-Lincoln 17
Byesville Meadowbrook 26, Barnesville 7
Caledonia River Valley 42, Mansfield Madison 7
Camden Preble Shawnee 30, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 15
Can. McKinley 31, Akr. Buchtel 6
Canal Fulton Northwest 16, Can. South 3
Canal Winchester 27, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 20, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0
Canfield 35, Alliance 0
Canfield S. Range 56, Cle. JFK 12
Carrollton 12, Akr. Coventry 7
Casstown Miami E. 52, Sidney Lehman 21
Castalia Margaretta 37, Collins Western Reserve 18
Chagrin Falls Kenston 41, Chagrin Falls 14
Chardon 49, Perry 43, OT
Chardon NDCL 42, Chesterland W. Geauga 7
Chesapeake 21, Albany Alexander 13
Chillicothe 56, Cols. Mifflin 14
Chillicothe Huntington 41, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0
Chillicothe Unioto 34, Greenfield McClain 6
Cin. Elder 39, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 34
Cin. Moeller 24, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 17
Cin. Oak Hills 49, Day. Dunbar 0
Cin. Princeton 36, Cin. Withrow 6
Cin. Summit Country Day 45, Cin. College Prep. 0
Cle. Glenville 19, Powell Olentangy Liberty 17
Cle. Hts. 13, Brunswick 0
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 42, Oberlin 8
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 21, Lucasville Valley 20
Coldwater 31, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28
Cols. Bexley 16, Campbell Memorial 0
Cols. Briggs 14, Cols. Whetstone 2
Cols. Centennial 53, Cols. West 6
Cols. DeSales 32, Lancaster 22
Cols. Eastmoor 46, Cols. St. Charles 15
Cols. Grandview Hts. 42, Cols. Africentric 0
Cols. Hartley 51, Wheelersburg 20
Cols. Marion-Franklin 46, Galloway Westland 44
Cols. Ready 30, W. Jefferson 23
Cols. Upper Arlington 49, Findlay 42, OT
Cols. Walnut Ridge 55, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 7
Cols. Watterson 17, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 14
Columbiana Crestview 36, Struthers 22
Conneaut 49, Cle. John Adams 26
Convoy Crestview 39, Hicksville 34
Copley 28, Akr. Firestone 0
Corning Miller 40, Wahama, W.Va. 0
Coshocton 42, Uhrichsville Claymont 6
Creston Norwayne 32, Norwalk 6
Cuyahoga Hts. 26, Garrettsville Garfield 14
Dalton 47, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 7
Day. Carroll 25, Beavercreek 24
Defiance 17, Lima Shawnee 14
Defiance Ayersville 44, Tol. Ottawa Hills 7
Delaware Hayes 17, Marysville 16, OT
Delta 20, Tol. Rogers 18
Detroit Cass Tech, Mich. 21, Lakewood St. Edward 20
Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 35, Tol. Whitmer 7
Doylestown Chippewa 28, Loudonville 7
Dresden Tri-Valley 71, McConnelsville Morgan 6
Dublin Coffman 38, Gahanna Lincoln 25
E. Can. 35, Bishop Carroll, Pa. 6
Edgerton 56, Edon 6
Elida 53, Lima Bath 14
Elyria Cath. 48, Cle. VASJ 7
Euclid 42, Lorain 21
Fairport Harbor Harding 22, Brooklyn 13
Fayetteville-Perry 60, Day. Jefferson 0
Fitch 15, Erie East, Pa. 8
Frankfort, Ky. 64, Cin. N. College Hill 6
Franklin Furnace Green 86, Hannan, W.Va. 14
Fremont Ross 49, Sylvania Southview 21
Gahanna Cols. Academy 51, Cols. Linden McKinley 6
Galion 35, Carey 26
Galion Northmor 48, Worthington Christian 26
Garfield Hts. 35, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 6
Gates Mills Gilmour 35, Warrensville Hts. 14
Genoa Area 34, Oak Harbor 14
Gibsonburg 38, Elmore Woodmore 12
Glouster Trimble 35, Belpre 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48, Akr. Manchester 20
Granville 17, Zanesville 14
Greenville 49, Riverside Stebbins 19
Greenwich S. Cent. 54, Lakeside Danbury 14
Grove City Cent. Crossing 33, Cols. Beechcroft 8
Hebron Lakewood 42, Landmark Christian 18
Hilliard Bradley 20, Stow-Munroe Falls 19
Hilliard Davidson 14, Hilliard Darby 0
Holgate 19, Waynesfield-Goshen 8
Holland Springfield 66, Tol. Bowsher 0
Howard E. Knox 51, Utica 10
Hubbard 48, Girard 32
Huber Hts. Wayne 42, Cols. COF Academy 6
Independence 31, Garfield Hts. Trinity 8
Ironton 16, Russell, Ky. 7
Ironton Rock Hill 33, McDermott Scioto NW 0
Jackson 34, Lancaster Fairfield Union 0
Jamestown Greeneview 40, Waynesville 8
Jeromesville Hillsdale 33, Ashland Crestview 13
Johnstown-Monroe 42, Cols. Independence 0
Kansas Lakota 26, Bloomdale Elmwood 19
Kenton 49, Celina 13
Kirtland 49, Columbia Station Columbia 7
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 35, Crestline 7
Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Warren JFK 14
Lebanon 15, Loveland 13
Leetonia 19, Vienna Mathews 0
Leipsic 48, Columbus Grove 18
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 34, Ansonia 21
Liberty Center 21, Napoleon 0
Lima Cent. Cath. 20, Delphos St. John’s 10
Lima Perry 40, Harrod Allen E. 28
Lisbon David Anderson 41, Mineral Ridge 7
Lodi Cloverleaf 38, LaGrange Keystone 32
London 61, London Madison Plains 0
Lorain Clearview 45, Painesville Harvey 6
Lore City Buckeye Trail 42, Newcomerstown 9
Lucas 42, Centerburg 14
Lyndhurst Brush 41, Cle. Hay 14
Macedonia Nordonia 44, Peninsula Woodridge 13
Madison 29, Ashtabula Lakeside 0
Magnolia Sandy Valley 38, Minerva 13
Malvern 30, Bowerston Conotton Valley 6
Mansfield Sr. 35, Sandusky Perkins 34, 3OT
Mantua Crestwood 47, Atwater Waterloo 3
Maple Hts. 41, Willoughby S. 0
Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 7
Marietta 55, Vincent Warren 21
Marion Pleasant 43, Fredericktown 7
Martins Ferry 38, Nelsonville-York 0
Massillon Jackson 28, Mayfield 17
Massillon Perry 28, Can. Cent. Cath. 27
Massillon Washington 49, Can. Glenoak 0
McArthur Vinton County 21, Southeastern 20
McComb 48, Haviland Wayne Trace 14
McDonald 42, Columbiana 35
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 48, Cory-Rawson 41
Mechanicsburg 42, DeGraff Riverside 0
Medina 24, Medina Highland 7
Medina Buckeye 28, Rocky River 21
Metamora Evergreen 48, Montpelier 0
Miami Valley Christian Academy 58, Manchester 0
Miamisburg 24, Lewis Center Olentangy 14
Middlefield Cardinal 60, Andover Pymatuning Valley 14
Middletown Fenwick 30, Day. Belmont 16
Middletown Madison Senior 46, Reading 0
Milan Edison 27, Bucyrus Wynford 14
Milford Center Fairbanks 27, Lewistown Indian Lake 12
Millbury Lake 36, Northwood 22
Millersburg W. Holmes 35, Massillon Tuslaw 7
Milton-Union 14, Day. Oakwood 6
Minford 39, Oak Hill 0
Minster 39, Covington 26
Mogadore 49, Geneva 20
Morral Ridgedale 28, Vanlue 20
Morrow Little Miami 49, Mt. Orab Western Brown 21
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 45, Dola Hardin Northern 19
Mt. Vernon 41, Newark 27
N. Can. Hoover 30, Louisville 14
N. Lewisburg Triad 63, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 2
N. Ridgeville 31, Grafton Midview 30
N. Royalton 34, Parma 0
Navarre Fairless 13, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0
New Bremen 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley 8
New Concord John Glenn 45, Cambridge 7
New Lexington 48, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0
New Matamoras Frontier 61, Beallsville 6
New Middletown Spring. 38, Brookfield 6
New Paris National Trail 6, Arcanum 3
Newark Licking Valley 50, Heath 6
Newton Falls 33, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 22
Norton 13, Cuyahoga Falls 6
Oberlin Firelands 34, New London 7
Orange 35, Streetsboro 28
Orrville 74, Akr. North 7
Orwell Grand Valley 41, Burton Berkshire 21
Ottawa Lake Whiteford, Mich. 64, Stryker 0
Painesville Riverside 29, Green 28
Pandora-Gilboa 41, Oregon Stritch 6
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 31, Cle. John Marshall 12
Pemberville Eastwood 21, Bowling Green 14
Philo 47, Crooksville 0
Pickerington Cent. 56, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 6
Pickerington N. 35, Dublin Jerome 28
Piqua 26, Lima Sr. 6
Plain City Jonathan Alder 28, Marion Harding 14
Poland Seminary 34, Niles McKinley 7
Port Clinton 47, Rossford 33
Portsmouth W. 13, Portsmouth 0
Proctorville Fairland 35, Athens 31
Racine Southern 57, Stewart Federal Hocking 6
Ravenna 21, New Philadelphia 10
Ravenna SE 41, Mogadore Field 34
Reynoldsburg 44, Pataskala Licking Hts. 0
Richfield Revere 46, Eastlake N. 0
Richmond Edison 36, Wellsville 7
Richmond Hts. 52, Louisville Aquinas 0
Richwood N. Union 55, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 20
Rittman 35, Warren Champion 0
Rocky River Lutheran W. 69, Gates Mills Hawken 8
Rootstown 61, Strasburg-Franklin 0
Salem 22, Hanoverton United 0
Sandusky 35, Huron 7
Shadyside 55, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 0
Shaker Hts. 23, Cle. Benedictine 21
Shelby 27, Lexington 24
Sherwood Fairview 46, Paulding 6
Simeon, Ill. 33, Trotwood-Madison 6
Solon 38, Twinsburg 0
Southington Chalker 55, Sebring McKinley 8
Sparta Highland 47, Ontario 16
Spencerville 28, Rockford Parkway 21
Spring. Greenon 41, Hamilton New Miami 10
Spring. Kenton Ridge 44, Carlisle 0
Spring. NW 42, Spring. NE 12
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 27, Cin. Western Hills 0
St. Henry 62, Eaton 0
St. Marys Memorial 49, Ottawa-Glandorf 6
St. Paris Graham 27, S. Charleston SE 14
Steubenville 21, Morgantown, W.Va. 17
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 41, Oak Glen, W.Va. 20
Strongsville 35, Hudson 28
Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Warsaw River View 3
Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Delaware Buckeye Valley 28
Sycamore Mohawk 34, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 14
Sylvania Northview 20, Oregon Clay 13
Tallmadge 20, Akr. Ellet 14
Thornville Sheridan 49, Zanesville Maysville 0
Tiffin Calvert 39, Danville 21
Tipp City Bethel 41, Day. Christian 7
Tipp City Tippecanoe 38, Spring. Shawnee 7
Tol. Christian 48, Arcadia 3
Tol. Scott 45, Fostoria 13
Tol. St. Francis 52, Temperance Bedford, Mich. 14
Tol. St. John’s 19, Perrysburg 7
Tol. Start 23, Swanton 7
Tol. Waite 21, Maumee 6
Tontogany Otsego 57, N. Baltimore 0
Toronto 36, Bridgeport 0
Troy Christian 42, Bradford 0
Uniontown Lake 41, Dover 21
Upper Sandusky 40, Mt. Gilead 0
Urbana 62, Day. Meadowdale 30
Van Buren 35, Bluffton 12
Vandalia Butler 49, New Carlisle Tecumseh 28
Vermilion 56, Sheffield Brookside 13
Versailles 47, Delphos Jefferson 14
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 17, Apple Creek Waynedale 12
Wadsworth 37, Wooster 31
Wapakoneta 42, Van Wert 12
Warren Harding 40, Cle. Rhodes 0
Washington C.H. 68, Circleville 6
Waterford 41, Crown City S. Gallia 6
Wauseon 36, Defiance Tinora 7
Waverly 48, Chillicothe Zane Trace 3
Wellston 48, Piketon 14
West Salem Northwestern 28, Sullivan Black River 24
Westerville Cent. 45, Grove City 14
Westerville N. 35, Thomas Worthington 30
Westerville S. 27, Worthington Kilbourne 21, 2OT
Whitehall-Yearling 31, Cols. Northland 28
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 31, Tiffin Columbian 14
Wickliffe 28, Fairview 24
Willard 38, Plymouth 35
Williamsport Westfall 20, Circleville Logan Elm 14
Wilmington 38, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 7
Windham 41, Lowellville 6
Wintersville Indian Creek 26, E. Liverpool 20
Wooster Triway 46, Smithville 16
Youngs. Boardman 31, Warren Howland 17
Youngs. East 34, Youngs. Ursuline 7
Youngs. Liberty 29, Cortland Lakeview 7
Zanesville Rosecrans 35, Bellaire St. John 26
Zanesville Rosecrans 35, Portsmouth Notre Dame 26
WEST VIRGINIA
Ashland Blazer, Ky. 50, George Washington 28
Bluefield 48, Princeton 0
Bridgeport 28, Liberty Harrison 14
Cabell Midland 40, Parkersburg 20
Cameron 54, Hundred 0
Capital 42, South Charleston 13
Clay County 29, Braxton County 18
Corning Miller, Ohio 40, Wahama 0
Doddridge County 62, Tyler Consolidated 43
Elkins 40, Philip Barbour 22
Fairmont Senior 53, Lewis County 7
Fayetteville 39, Valley Fayette 8
Frankfort 45, East Hardy 7
Franklin Furnace Green, Ohio 26, Hannan 0
Grafton 27, East Fairmont 0
Grundy, Va. 40, River View 12
Huntington 24, Riverside 8
John Marshall 26, Mountain Ridge, Md. 25
Keyser 47, Berkeley Springs 0
Lincoln County 37, Roane County 6
Martinsburg 42, H.D. Woodson, D.C. 6
Meadow Bridge 14, Clay-Battelle 0
Midland Trail 36, Greenbrier West 16
Mingo Central 29, Wayne 24
Mount View 28, Man 12
Musselman 47, Hampshire 7
Nicholas County 26, Shady Spring 24
North Marion 56, Preston 28
Notre Dame 28, Calhoun County 8
Oak Hill 42, Liberty Raleigh 0
Petersburg 43, Pendleton County 35
PikeView 9, Independence 6
Poca 38, Chapmanville 8
Pocahontas County 20, Moorefield 7
Point Pleasant 58, South Harrison 7
Ravenswood 31, Webster County 16
Richwood 37, Gilmer County 0
Ripley 27, Buckhannon-Upshur 12
Robert C. Byrd 35, Lincoln 6
Scott 21, St. Marys 14
Sherando, Va. 42, Jefferson 6
Sherman 46, Tug Valley 0
Sissonville 48, Logan 30
Spring Mills 51, Washington 6
Spring Valley 27, Hurricane 3
St. Albans 32, Nitro 28
Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 41, Oak Glen 20
Steubenville, Ohio 21, Morgantown 17
Tolsia 36, Buffalo 6
Tucker County 35, Tygarts Valley 14
Twin Valley, Va. 22, Montcalm 16
University 24, Parkersburg South 7
Weir 71, Anacostia, D.C. 20
Wheeling Park 34, Allderdice, Pa. 7
Williamstown 20, Magnolia 8
Winfield 34, Herbert Hoover 27
Wirt County 35, Paden City 16
Woodrow Wilson 34, Greenbrier East 2
Wyoming East 42, Westside 6