College football kicks off around the country this weekend, and Thundering Herd are no exception as Marshall travels to Oxford, Ohio, on Saturday for a non-conference matchup with the Miami RedHawks. Marshall, which defeated Miami 31-26 in last year’s season opener, has won four straight decisions over the RedHawks. The Herd has also won seven consecutive season openers under ninth-year coach Doc Holliday. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

