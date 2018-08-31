Tornadoes win league match at Lakeside

BEVERLY, Ohio — The Tornadoes took their revenge.

The Southern golf team, which suffered the its first league setback of the season at the hands of Eastern eight days ago, repaid the Eagles on Thursday at Lakeside Golf Course, as the Tornadoes claimed a narrow victory over in a five-team field.

In the play six, count four format, the Tornado total of 174 bettered the second-place Eagles by five strokes. Waterford was third with a 185, followed by Miller at 193 and Wahama at 208.

Southern was led by Jarrett Hupp with a 40 and Jensen Anderson with a 44. Ryan Acree and Landen Hill each recorded rounds of 45 to cap off the winning score. Tanner Lisle’s 51 and Will Wickline’s 55 were the potential tie-breaking scores for SHS.

Match medalist Ryan Harbour led the Eagles with a 37. Kylee Tolliver was next for EHS with a 45, followed by Jasiah Brewer and John Harris, with rounds of 48 and 49 respectively. Nick Durst and Ethan Short also competed for Eastern, posting rounds of 53 and 57.

Ty White led Wahama with a 44, followed by Ethan Mitchell with a 52 and Kyher Bush with a a 56. Mattie Ohlinger’s 60 capped off the WHS team score, with Isaac Roush firing a 63 in a non-counting effort for the White Falcons.

Wesley Jenkins paced host Waterford with a 39, while Hunter Duteil led Miller with a 42.

Southern’s two home league matches are Tuesday and Wednesday at Riverside Golf Club, with the White Falcons playing SHS on Tuesday and the Eagles facing the Tornadoes on Wednesday.

By Alex Hawley

