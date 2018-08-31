Lady Buckeyes rally past Meigs

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — A great start, and not a bad finish either.

The Meigs volleyball team won the opening game of Thursday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division match at Nelsonville-York, but the Lady Buckeyes won the next two and held off the Lady Marauders rally in the fourth to seal the 3-1 victory.

Meigs (2-3, 0-2 TVC Ohio) led by as many as eight points, at 20-12, in the first game, but settled for just a two-point, 25-23 triumph. Nelsonville-York (2-2, 1-0) never trailed in the second or third games, winning by respective counts of 25-12 and 25-13.

The Lady Buckeyes opened a nine-point, 20-11 lead in the fourth game. Meigs fought back to within a single point, but NYHS slipped away with the match-clinching 25-23 victory.

As a team, the Lady Marauders had a serve percentage of 93.2 and a side-out percentage of 42.3 percent. NYHS had a side-out percentage of 56.8 in the win.

Meigs was led by Baylee Tracy with 10 points, including one ace. Madison Fields had six points in the setback, while Mallory Hawley, Kylee Mitch and Maci Hood each had four points, with three aces by Hawley and two by Mitch.

Marissa Noble had three points on three aces for the Maroon and Gold, while Breanna Zirkle had one point on one ace.

Hawley had a team-best eight kills, while Noble added seven kills and a block. Fields and Hannah Durst had three kills apiece, with Fields earning a team-best 13 assists and Durst posting a team-high four blocks. Hood rounded out the MHS net attack with two kills, while Zirkle paced the defense with 47 of the team’s 106 digs.

Meigs will try to avenge this setback on Sept. 25, when the Lady Buckeyes invade Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

After Saturday’s non-conference bout with Federal Hocking, Meigs will get back to work in the TVC Ohio, as they host Alexander on Tuesday.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

