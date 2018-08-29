GAHS runners compete at Rock Hill

PEDRO, Ohio — The Rock Hill boys and Fairland girls came away with top honors Tuesday at the 2018 Run the Hill Invitational hosted by Rock Hill High School in Lawrence County.

The Redmen rolled to a 48-point victory in the seven-team boys field, while the Lady Dragons were 18 points better in the four-team girls competition. The Rock Hill boys posted a winning score of 19 and the Fairland girls had a victorious tally of 22 points.

Green was second overall in the boys meet with 67 points, edging out Fairland (68) by a single point. Gallia Academy placed fourth out of seven teams with 109 points.

Jason Aguilera of Rock Hill defeated 74 other runners to win the boys race with a time of 19:08.22. Matthew Harris of Minford was the individual runner-up with a mark of 19:17.36.

Chancey Odom led the Blue Devils with a 23rd place effort of 22:41.02, with Todd Elliott finishing just one spot behind with a time of 22:44.75. Logan Blouir was also 27th with a mark of 23:05.36.

Austin Livingston (23:33.55) and Nicholas Sheets (23:56.77) completed the GAHS total with respective finishes of 30th and 33rd. Garytt Schwall (24:06.42) and Grant Smith (24:48.73) also placed 34th and 40th overall for the Blue and White.

Rock Hill was the overall runner-up in the girls meet with 40 points, with the Blue Angels placing third with 81 points.

McKenna Pannell of Fairland defeated 40 other runners to win the girls title with a mark of 23:34.22. Camryn Miller of Rock Hill was second with a time of 24:00.10.

Eliza Davies led GAHS with a 14th place time of 29:46.83, followed by Kristen Johnson (30:02.00) and Inez Perez (31:05.33) with respective efforts of 15th and 19th.

Sydney Greenlee (37:42.70) and Madison Connelley (38:01.31) completed the Blue Angel scoring with respective placements of 34th and 35th. Carlin Short (40:03.67) and Alyssa Marxen (43:48.35) also finished 38th and 39th for GAHS.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Rock Hill Run the Hill meet held Tuesday.

