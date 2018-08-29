Lady Eagles rally past Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio — Once the Lady Eagles got warmed up, there was no stopping them.

The Eastern volleyball team dropped a two-point decision in the opening game of Tuesday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division match in Washington County, but won each of the next three games by double digits, sealing the four-game victory over host Belpre.

The host Lady Golden Eagles jumped out to an early lead in the opening game, with Eastern (2-1, 1-0 TVC Hocking) tying the game at eight, 13 and 14, before finally taking the edge at 15-14. The teams exchanged leads five more times in the game, with Belpre scoring five of the final six points to take the 27-25 victory.

Eastern never trailed in the second game, posting a side-out percentage of 83.3 en route to a 25-12 win. The guests led wire-to-wire in the second game, leading by as many as 13 and settling for the 25-13 victory.

The fourth game featured a pair of early lead changes, with Eastern taking the lead for good at 7-6. The Lady Eagles led by as many as 12 in the finale, ultimately sealing the match with a 25-14 win.

For the game, Eastern had a serve percentage of 85.7 and a side-out percentage of 52.9.

The Lady Eagle service attack was led by Kelsey Casto with 17 points and five aces, and Caterina Miecchi with 16 points and 10 aces. Alexus Metheney had 10 service points and four aces, while Allison Barber added eight points and three aces.

Jenna Chadwell and Kylie Gheen each marked five points, with three aces by Gheen and one by Chadwell. Haley Burton and Layna Catlett had two points and one point respectively in the win, with an ace by Burton.

Miecchi led the victors at the net with nine kills and three blocks. Allison Barber and Olivia Barber both posted four kills and one block, Catlett added three kills and three blocks, while Gheen had two kills and a block. Chadwell capped off the EHS net attack with one kill.

Sydney Sanders led the EHS defense with seven of the team’s 27 digs.

Eastern will go for the season sweep of Belpre when these teams clash on Sept. 24 in Tuppers Plains.

After welcoming Southern to ‘The Nest’ on Wednesday, Eastern will be back at home on Tuesday against Federal Hocking.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

