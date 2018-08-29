Blue Angels down Ironladies

JACKSON, Ohio — A decisive day on the links.

The Gallia Academy girls golf team claimed a 52-stroke victory over host Jackson in a non-conference match at Franklin Valley Golf Course on Tuesday in Jackson County.

The Blue Angels posted a total of 197, in the play-six, count-four format. The Ironladies — led by Madeline Lewis’ score of 57 — finished with a total of 249.

Leading the way for GAHS was Molly Fitzwater, who posted a 44. Next for Gallia Academy was Bailey Meadows at 46, while Carley Johnson followed at 52. Avery Hinton rounded out the top-four scores for the Blue and White with a 55.

Macy Jones and Lily Rees and fired respective rounds of 56 and 57 for the Blue Angels.

Gallia Academy returns to action on Thursday as it hosts Warren Local at Cliffside Golf Course.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

